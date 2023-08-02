The T20 Regional Bash has been scrapped, NSW Country Championships expanded and a Big Bash League curtain-raiser discussed in a shake-up to the representative cricket calendar.
Paul Marjoribanks, chairman of both Country Cricket NSW and Newcastle District Cricket Association (NDCA), confirmed the changes for 2023-2024.
"The Plan B Regional Bash has finished and it will now move to a zone T20," Marjoribanks told the Newcastle Herald this week.
"So the NSW Country Championships have basically been extended by one day. It will be T20 only on the Thursday and normal 50-over games from Friday to Sunday.
"They will remain independent as such, but points all contribute to the Hogg Silver Shield [every state carnival across the summer].
"There's a chance that the T20 winners from each pool [northern and southern] will play before a Big Bash League fixture of either Sixers or Thunder [both Sydney sides]."
Newcastle Blasters won the men's T20 Regional Bash final at North Sydney Oval last season, following a maiden title in 2017-2018.
Lake Mac Attack reached three straight deciders, successful first up in 2019-2020.
The T20 Regional Bash began in 2015-16 and eventually expanded to 16 franchises across the state, including the Hunter Thoroughbreds.
It helped replace the former SCG Country Cup, which was taken out by Newcastle clubs such as Merewether, Hamilton-Wickham and Wallsend.
Meanwhile, following NDCA's annual general meeting Marjoribanks has agreed to stay on as "interim" chairman while discussions with potential replacement continue.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
