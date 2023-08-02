Newcastle Herald
Turtles, rays and dolphins make up the majority of species caught in Hunter shark nets

Matthew Kelly
Matthew Kelly
Updated August 2 2023 - 6:39pm, first published 5:51pm
Dead in the water: Hunter shark net's tragic toll
Turtles, rays, dolphins and non-target shark species made up the majority of the marine animals caught in Hunter and Central Coast sharks nets over the past year.

