Dead in the water: Hunter shark net's tragic toll

Turtles, rays, dolphins and non-target shark species made up the majority of the marine animals caught in Hunter and Central Coast sharks nets over the past year.
The latest NSW Department of Primary Industries data on the state's shark meshing program revealed a total of 79 animals were caught between Stockton and Shelly beaches between September 2022 and April 2023.
Only eight, or 10 per cent, were Great White and Tiger sharks.
About two-thirds of the non-target species that were ensnared died, including critically endangered grey nurse sharks, leatherback, loggerhead and green turtles, and bottlenose and common dolphins.
The new data follows a pledge by the Minns government to "support the reassessment of shark nets to move towards non-lethal, new technologies".
The Australian arm of the Humane Society International has long campaigned for an end to the netting program, which sees nets installed for eight months of every year at 51 beaches from Newcastle south to Wollongong.
HSI marine biologist Lawrence Chlebeck said it was time to end the carnage, especially given all of those beaches have alternative shark safety measures, such as SMART drumlines, alert systems and drone surveillance.
"These figures tell the same tragic story every year when the NSW shark net data is revealed and it's why coastal councils and residents are fed up with the nets," he said.
"Shark nets don't discriminate.
"This season, 100 per cent of dolphins and 50 per cent of turtles caught in the nets were killed. How can we continue to justify a program so reckless with our precious marine life?"
Mr Chlebeck said it was time to consign shark nets to history, given the wealth of data showing how ineffective they were.
Australian Marine Conservation Society shark scientist Leonardo Guida said solutions like drones and shark tracking aligned with community expectations about minimising environmental harms.
"Come September the NSW government should keep the nets out and the drones up," he said.
"The return of shark nets is an abject failure in public safety policy, given the NSW government has modern-day solutions in place that improve beach safety for humans and wildlife alike."
HSI said nets did not stop shark attacks and the entrapment of non-target species could actually draw them in.
Matthew Kelly has worked as a journalist for more than 25 years. He has been working as a general reporter at the Newcastle Herald since 2018. In recent years he has reported on subjects including environment, energy, water security, manufacturing and higher education. He has previously covered issues including the health and environmental impacts of uncovered coal wagons in the Hunter Valley, the pollution of legacy of former industrial sites and freedom of information issues.
