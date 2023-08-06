Newcastle Rugby League: Central v Cessnock | live

Newcastle Rugby League continues this weekend with the 18th and last round of the regular season.
Central host Cessnock at St John Oval on Sunday.
The Butcher Boys are out of finals contention and it will the last game in charge for outgoing coach Phil Williams.
The Goannas sit third and are booked in for semis but can finish anywhere from second to fifth on the competition ladder depending on results.
BarTV Sports coverage from 3pm.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald.
