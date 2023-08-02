Seven Days in League: Try-hungry winger the Zinger king

WHO gives a rat's about the women's soccer World Cup? Not Peter V'landys and his mates in the corridors of power at Rugba League HQ, evidently. That's all this columnist can glean from the NRL's decision to schedule the Broncos v Roosters clash for Brisbane on this particular Thursday night. I mean, last I heard there must be more than 20 venues the NRL can use at any one time. Yet here we are, with the Matildas battling Nigeria at a sold-out Suncorp Stadium, and meanwhile 4.3km down the road, the Broncos are hosting the Chooks at the Gabba. It's obviously psychological warfare from PVL. He's flipping the bird at the round-ball code, and reminding everyone that there is only one greatest game of all.