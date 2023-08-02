Seven Days in League: Try-hungry winger the Zinger king

WHO gives a rat's about the women's soccer World Cup? Not Peter V'landys and his mates in the corridors of power at Rugba League HQ, evidently. That's all this columnist can glean from the NRL's decision to schedule the Broncos v Roosters clash for Brisbane on this particular Thursday night. I mean, last I heard there must be more than 20 venues the NRL can use at any one time. Yet here we are, with the Matildas battling Nigeria at a sold-out Suncorp Stadium, and meanwhile 4.3km down the road, the Broncos are hosting the Chooks at the Gabba. It's obviously psychological warfare from PVL. He's flipping the bird at the round-ball code, and reminding everyone that there is only one greatest game of all.
THE Rugby League Players Association have upped the ante in their industrial-relations battle with the NRL's miserly, tyrannical overlords. Their latest ploy is to cover the NRL logo on their playing jerseys with strips of Elastoplast tape. I can't help thinking it's a bit of a Band-aid solution. Meanwhile, I notice reports that the RLPA's next cunning tactic will be to deliberately delay the kick-off to games. I'm not sure if they've really thought this one through. I mean it'll just give the broadcasters an excuse to pump a few more ads into us. And it is surely only a matter of time before some unscrupulous team kicks off, scores a try and leads 6-0 before their opposition are even out of the sheds.
A STORY by my colleague Josh Callinan about Cessnock winger Honeti Tuha provides food for thought. The 30-year-old outside back is the Real NRL's leading tryscorer this season with 19 four-pointers, which must be great news for his local KFC outlet. Josh reports that Tuha earns a post-match Zinger Box and family meal after every game in which he gets across the stripe. "My wife always says to me before the game: 'If you don't score a try you don't get KFC'," Tuha tells Josh. "It's my go-to after a game." Sounds like Mrs Tuha is a stickler for the rules. "It happened this year, against Maitland," Honeti explains. "I missed out [on a try] so no KFC. I came home and had Milo and toast."
THE Knights suffer their first loss of the NRLW season in a 31-20 boilover against the fledgling North Queensland Cowboys. It reminds me of a text I received from a wise elder recently who queried why a women's team is called the Cowboys? Maybe it's time for NRLW teams to be given their own identities. I mean what sounds better, the Matildas ... or the Socceroos women?
ON the subject of team names, I note a story that reveals Melbourne Storm were almost launched as the Mavericks 25 years ago. Foundation Storm CEO Chris Johns recalls how some officials at the club were in favour of calling the new franchise the Mavericks, while other monikers tossed up in a newspaper poll included the Biodynamics, Mutiny, Hell Fires, 56ers, Exterminators and the Gargoyles. Storm or Mavericks? Certain other names not fit for publication have been floating around after Storm officials paraded the trophies from those seasons during Friday's win against Parra.
I AM staggered to read that Cronulla warhorse Cameron McInnes has broken the NRL record for most tackles in a game with a phenomenal 81 during Saturday's loss to the Panthers. The previous mark of 74 was set by Micheal Luck in 2009. It's a mind-boggling effort. Mind you, given that the Sharks finished with a duck egg after a 28-0 loss, to be brutally honest I don't think McInnes offered a lot in attack.
GOING through my tips for the weekend, I happen to notice Manly are playing the Chooks. The same two teams played a month ago. If there there is any logic in this, I'd love to hear it.
