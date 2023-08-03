Newcastle Herald
Home/Latest News
What's on

Comedian Mel Buttle to unleash Lyn at Newcastle City Hall on Friday night

LR
By Lisa Rockman
August 3 2023 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Comedian Mel Buttle is on stage at Newcastle City Hall on Friday night. Picture supplied
Comedian Mel Buttle is on stage at Newcastle City Hall on Friday night. Picture supplied

Mel Buttle has a knack for finding the hilarious in the mundane. The minor irritations of life that can snowball into a personal existential crisis.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
LR

Lisa Rockman

Journalist

Newcastle Herald

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.