A FEDERATION home in the heart of Cessnock has hit the market for the first time in more than 40 years.
The three-bedroom double brick home, known as Grenfell, has a long history in the suburb that dates back to the early 1900s when the home was built on a subdivision known as Bridges Hill Estate.
The double-fronted house has remained a well-known property in the community ever since according to McGrath Estate Agents Hunter Valley agent Chilli Bromage who has listed the home at 22 Cumberland Street with a guide of $745,000 to $795,000.
"It is well recognised in Cessnock," Ms Bromage said.
"Everyone knows the home and it has always been a beautifully presented home and one that people have always admired when they go past.
"It is positioned one street back from the main street, so it is literally 20 paces and you are in the centre of Cessnock."
Inside the home retains period features such as 11-foot high ceilings, ornate windows and a wide hallway.
The expansive formal living room features gas heating and views of the Brokenback Ranges.
"There is the lovely wide hallway and it is a traditional double brick home with all of the beautiful features such as the coloured glass windows, the large rooms, high ceilings with the ornate plasterwork," she said.
McGrath Real Estate Hunter Valley agent Jacob Woodbury said the home was understood to once be the former residence of Arthur Biggers.
Born in the NSW Central West town of Grenfell, Mr Biggers was a prominent identity in the region's coalfields and the Cessnock community during the early 1900s.
After retiring from mining in 1912, Mr Biggers went on to build a career as an auctioneer in Cessnock, and he was also a chairman of the local Chamber of Commerce.
He was also a past president of Cessnock Bowling Club and was associated with the establishment of the Kurri Kurri Hospital and the Cessnock Hospital, according to an obituary published after his death in 1949,
Like Mr Biggers, Ms Bromage said the current owners, Brian and Lois Howe, have been active in the community and heavily involved in organisations such as the Rotary Club.
The couple purchased the home in 1971 for $19,500 which, according to Mr Howe, was a record sale at the time.
"They have always been very well respected people in the community who have always been very involved in Rotary and giving back to the community," Ms Bromage said.
Ms Bromage said the character-filled home has attracted strong interest from buyers since it hit the market last week.
"These character homes are always popular with buyers," she said.
"It also has mixed-use zoning as well, so it has that commercial aspect which means you can do a little bit more with it.
"It could lend itself to being used as a doctor's surgery or something similar."
The property is open for inspection on August 5 at 12 noon.
- Readers can now subscribe to Australian Community Media's free weekly Newcastle Herald property newsletter.
The newsletter will keep you informed about what's currently making headlines in the region's real estate market and beyond.
To sign up, click here, scroll down, enter your details, click the 'property' box and then click 'subscribe'.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.