SURFERS desperate to bring barrels back to Blacksmiths Beach hope a pipeline from Swansea Channel could hold the answer, in light of the news dredging will start this month.
The Bring Blacksmiths Back group have lobbied for a sand transfer system for years to improve the surf, which they say has disappeared as the result of erosion and the breakwall.
Local Miles Niddrie hopes a share of $10 million secured in the federal budget for a permanent dredge at Swansea Channel could pay for a pipeline and deliver a win-win for the coastal communities.
"This has been going on now for about 10 years, but in the last five the beach has gone from surfable all the time to not surfable," he said.
"If you think of iconic point breaks like Crescent Head, Blacksmiths used to break like that - it was a go-to place in big swells but had something for beginners with gentle breaks as well.
"The sand that used to be deposited has been depleted and eroded away by natural processes, but sand can't come around the breakwall and it's a similar situation to Stockton.
"The beach is suffering as a result."
Transport Minister Jo Haylen recently announced that the dredging of Swansea Channel will begin this month, with the first stage expected to be finished in time for this year's boating season.
It will extend from Pelican Foreshore in the south, including the channels south-west and east of Elizabeth Island and is expected to clear about 30,000 cubic metres of sand.
The result will be a 30 metre safe passage for vessels up to 2.5 metres of draft.
It's the first of a $1.5 million, two-stage dredging program, with the sand to be deposited on Elizabeth Island.
In the past, sand from Swansea Channel has been transferred by truck to the southern end of Blacksmiths, but Mr Niddrie hopes a more permanent solution could be in the pipeline.
"Some of us have to travel two hours now to find waves we used to get 20 minutes from home," he said.
"We've done everything we can on our side, the most important thing is that all three levels of government are talking to each other which in the past wasn't happening.
"We just want to get this happening, get our beach back and start surfing again."
Federal Member for Shortland Pat Conroy said Lake Macquarie City Council needs to put in an application for funding for the purchase of the dredge.
"I've been working with the council in response to the campaign at Blacksmiths for that application to include the purchase of the sand transfer infrastructure as well, so council would own the dredge and sand transfer infrastructure," he said.
"They put out an EOI (Expression of Interest) for the cost of the dredge and indications are well below $10 million.
"I'm advocating for it and encouraging the council to include that second step, they see the logic and have told me they will include that in the application."
Mr Conroy said he expects the council to be in a position to purchase the permanent dredge this financial year.
He suggested the dredge could be made available to other councils up and down the coast.
A Lake Macquarie City Council spokesman confirmed it has been engaging with the community and government stakeholders on the future of dredging in Swansea Channel.
"Council's discussions have centred on the most efficient, cost-effective and appropriate use of this federal funding to support the state's role and bring about the best outcomes for the waterway and our community," he said.
"Council has been invited to submit a formal proposal for the federal dredging grant and has recently gone out to industry for costings on the provision of a dredge and sand transfer system, with a view to include both in our proposal.
"We are undertaking an analysis to understand whether both the dredge and the sand transfer system can be accommodated within the grant budget."
The spokesman said a sand transfer system has benefits on both cost and environmental grounds.
He said previous large-scale dredging campaigns at Swansea Channel have included the installation of a temporary pipeline to transport dredged sand to the beach.
"Council's understanding, based on previous campaigns, is that annual dredging maintenance campaigns in Swansea Channel take about six to eight weeks, which means the dredge could potentially be used at other times in other waterways, subject to suitability," he said.
"We've already made substantial in-kind investment in preparing this proposal and will continue to support all levels of government in the delivery of a permanent dredging solution for Swansea Channel."
Dredging of the channel is a state government responsibility under the NSW Coastal Dredging Strategy.
Madeline Link is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald, with a focus on Lake Macquarie City Council.
