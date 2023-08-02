NSW Premier Chris Minns says decisions in the Hunter would be investigated after Newcastle MP and Hunter minister Tim Crakanthorp resigned from cabinet for failing to declare "substantial private family holdings".
Mr Minns spoke to media on August 3, a day after referring to ICAC that Mr Crakanthorp did not disclose information about family property ownership when he became a minister.
"I've only been briefed about a breach in the ministerial code in the last 24 hours," Mr Minns said.
"So we have to look at and investigate potential decisions in the Hunter.
"That's a legitimate question. I don't have an answer for it right now.
"Our immediate task and immediate action was in relation to his executive responsibility and we've got more to do in relation to ongoing work in the Hunter region."
Mr Minns said he received information relating to the number of properties that Mr Crakanthorp held, prompting him to wrote a formal letter to Mr Crakanthorp.
That resulted in a "large number" of properties being submitted to the Premier and the cabinet office owned by Mr Crakanthorp's family members.
The Premier would not be drawn on how many properties were in question.
"It's more than a couple obviously," he said.
Mr Minns said every MP was likely to have conflicts of interest, particularly in relation to property ownership. However the issue was about disclosing them and "ensuring there are safeguards in place".
"Obviously like any town in NSW, there is the potential for development within those places," he said.
"If there is or there has been a concern about him acting in his public capacity with potential private interest that needs to be investigated.
"I do have concerns about that. I'm being honest about it and that's why we've referred it to the ICAC.
"It's disappointing. I'm not going to pretend otherwise. Obviously we expect better and we want better. We want to have a high standard delivered to the people of NSW."
Sage Swinton is a news reporter who was born and bred in the Hunter. She has been with the Newcastle Herald since June 2020, and covers Newcastle council as well as other general news.
