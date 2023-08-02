Newcastle Herald
NSW Premier Chris Minns speaks after Newcastle MP Tim Crakanthorp's cabinet resignation

Updated August 3 2023 - 11:01am, first published 8:48am
NSW Premier Chris Minns says decisions in the Hunter would be investigated after Newcastle MP and Hunter minister Tim Crakanthorp resigned from cabinet for failing to declare "substantial private family holdings".

