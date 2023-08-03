Newcastle Herald
Home/Latest News

Heavy traffic in parts of Hunter after crashes, burst water main

Anna Falkenmire
By Anna Falkenmire
Updated August 3 2023 - 11:49am, first published 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ambulance paramedics were called to two crashes in the Hunter on Tuesday morning. File picture
Ambulance paramedics were called to two crashes in the Hunter on Tuesday morning. File picture

TRAFFIC is returning to normal in the Hunter after two car crashes and a burst water main earlier on Thursday morning.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anna Falkenmire

Anna Falkenmire

Journalist at the Newcastle Herald.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.