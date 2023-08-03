TRAFFIC is returning to normal in the Hunter after two car crashes and a burst water main earlier on Thursday morning.
Emergency services rushed to respond to reports of a three-car crash northbound on Toronto Road, near Rens Street at Booragul, about 9am.
Paramedics assessed patients at the scene but all involved escaped serious injury and no one was transported to hospital, an Ambulance NSW spokesperson confirmed.
Traffic was heavy heading north on Toronto Road as emergency services worked at the scene.
It came after a two-car collision on the Pacific Motorway, the M1, at Freemans Waterhole about 7am on Thursday.
One of two northbound lanes were closed, causing heavy traffic, while emergency services and a tow truck attended the scene.
All lanes had reopened by about 8am and traffic was beginning to clear for morning commuters, according to Live Traffic NSW.
Ambulance crews attended the scene but no one had to be taken to hospital, the Ambulance NSW spokesperson confirmed.
Station Street in Waratah was closed to traffic in the early hours of Thursday for emergency roadwork due to a burst water main, according to Live Traffic NSW.
The street was closed in both directions between Turton Road and Platt Street.
