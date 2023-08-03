Newcastle Herald
Home/Latest News
Updated

Heavy traffic in parts of Hunter after crashes, burst water main

Anna Falkenmire
By Anna Falkenmire
Updated August 3 2023 - 4:19pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ambulance paramedics were called to two crashes in the Hunter on Tuesday morning. File picture
Ambulance paramedics were called to two crashes in the Hunter on Tuesday morning. File picture

Update:

AFTERNOON traffic on the Pacific Motorway was held up just outside Newcastle after a truck and car crashed on Thursday afternoon.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anna Falkenmire

Anna Falkenmire

Journalist at the Newcastle Herald.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.