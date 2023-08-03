Skipper Jeremy Wilson has been cleared of fractures but remains in serious doubt for Broadmeadow's round of 32 Australia Cup game against 2022 finalists Sydney United 58 on Friday night at Magic Park.
The match is the first of three home games for Hunter teams in the main draw of the national knockout. Edgeworth host A-League side Western United next Wednesday night at Jack McLaughlan Oval, while the Jets play Brisbane Roar at Maitland Sportsground the following Monday, August 14.
Wilson, a key member of the Magic defence, came off late in the 2-0 State Cup Final win over Edgeworth last Saturday night at Weston Park with an ankle injury, which was X-rayed on Monday.
Coach John Bennis said the results showed no fractures but Wilson had not trained this week.
"We're just going to give him until the last minute and give him a fitness test before the game, and we'll have to make a call then," Bennis said.
"He's having trouble putting weight on it. He said it's improved a little bit but there was a fair bit of swelling. He had some pretty hard contact on it, so we'll just have to manage him until the last minute."
In a positive for Broadmeadow, experienced midfielder Keanu Moore is expected to play after returning to training from a hamstring problem. Moore, who has played several main draw cup games for Edgeworth and Magic, missed Saturday's win.
"He's probably someone we want on the field, with his experience," Bennis said.
"I thought he was nearly our man of the match when we played Bentleigh down there [in Victoria in the cup round of 32 last year].
"He's one player who is use to these environments, and the younger ones will be relying on those players to settle them down in the game and manage that first half an hour."
Sydney United made a fairy-tale run, beating Western United and the Roar, to last year's cup final, where they lost 2-0 to Macarthur. They sit ninth in the NSW NPL this season and have several former A-League players, including Devante Clut, Chris Payne, Yianni Perkatis, Glen Trifiro and Patrick Antelmi.
Magic are in a better position in the Northern NSW NPL, sitting fourth and just two points off the lead with two rounds to go, but Bennis acknowledged the visitors are coming from a stronger league.
"They made the final last year, so for me, I think they will take a lot out of that and put a lot of resources into getting through to a higher level in this competition again," Bennis said.
"I'm expecting them to be firing. I know they are mid-table in their league, but they have got some good players, some ex-A-League players - Trifiro, Chris Payne, quality players.
"Week in, week out, the tempo down there is at a high level, and it's something you have to become accustomed to as a player. When we went to Bentleigh Greens, you could feel the pressure.
"You have to manage the situation. You probably don't want to expose yourself too early, and try to manage it to the point where you get into the game. Try to weather the storm without conceding, then on the flipside, hopefully you can get something out of it at the back end.
"Hopefully we can pose a threat with explosive players like Riley [Smith] and Bailey [Wells]."
Josh Benson and Sam Donnellan have been key attacking players for Broadmeadow recently but they will be missing. Benson is cup-tied, while Donnellan has returned to college in the US.
Magic have a proud history in the cup and are in the round of 32 for the seventh time. They have progressed to the round of 16 just once, in 2018, and lost a thriller to Bentleigh Greens last year on the road in the last 32.
