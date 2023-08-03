Newcastle Herald
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List

Cessnock's Paul Hokin stays at St John of God Richmond Hospital, where exercise is a big treatment for mental health

DC
By Damon Cronshaw
August 3 2023 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Paul Hokin, a PTSD sufferer, says exercise 'keeps me more focused and is great for my mood swings', Picture supplied
Paul Hokin, a PTSD sufferer, says exercise 'keeps me more focused and is great for my mood swings', Picture supplied

Cessnock's Paul Hokin has spent more than nine months a year in a psychiatric hospital for five years.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DC

Damon Cronshaw

Journalist

Health and medicine, science, research, conservation, nutrition, animal welfare, technology, sport.

Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.