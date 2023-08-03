A second man charged over the alleged killing of Anthony Nugent at Hamilton South last year remains behind bars, after facing one count of murder in a Sydney court on Thursday morning.
Mohamad Raad did not apply for bail when the matter was mentioned in Parramatta Local Court.
The 32-year-old, who has also been charged with supplying a pistol to an unauthorised person, will appear before a magistrate in Newcastle on August 7.
Mr Raad was arrested at a McDonald's drive thru in the Sydney suburb of Macquarie Fields on Wednesday morning.
He was the second man charged with Mr Nugent's alleged murder, after the 56-year-old was gunned down at point blank range when he opened the door of a Fowler Street unit last September.
Mohd Azlan Latham Aznan, 26, was the first to be charged with Mr Nugent's alleged murder.
He did not apply for bail in Newcastle Local Court on Wednesday and the matter was adjourned to Monday.
Newcastle police commander Superintendent Kylie Endemi told reporters on Wednesday the charges came after months of extensive investigations.
"Both these male persons are now before the court, thanks to the exceptional police work and criminal investigation conducted by the team attached to Strike Force Alcheringa," she said.
"I'm extremely proud of the police work they have undertaken to put both these male persons before the court and the level of closure that will bring to the victim's family."
