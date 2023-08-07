Newcastle Herald
Hunter Region water storages are falling as an El Nino weather pattern sets in

Matthew Kelly
By Matthew Kelly
August 8 2023 - 4:30am
Overall dam storages have fallen five per cent in the past three months.
Hunter Water storages have dropped five per cent in the past three months as the region heads towards a forecast hot and dry summer.

Local News

