Knights skipper Kalyn Ponga has credited consistency in Newcastle's play-making positions as a factor for the side's resurgence as he prepares to play a career-high number of games with the same spine.
The fullback, five-eighth Tyson Gamble, halfback Jackson Hastings and hooker Phoenix Crossland will play their ninth consecutive match together on Saturday against the Dolphins in Perth.
It will be the most games in a row the Knights have had the same spine since early 2020, when Ponga, then five-eighth Kurt Mann, since departed halfback Mitchell Pearce and now retired hooker Andrew McCullough had a run of eight.
It will also be the most Ponga has played with the same spine, consecutively, in his 112-game career.
"It's massive," Ponga said of their time together and whether it was a factor in Newcastle's four-game winning streak.
"I don't think I've ever played with a spine for so long, and you look at the boys that are in the spine and they're playing good footy as well.
"Just that continuity, playing together, learning together.
"It's 'Jacko' and 'Punter's' [Gamble] first season here, and they're playing great footy.
"So if we can keep everyone on the park, keep improving and getting better, hopefully we can make the [top] eight."
Due to a range of factors, mostly injuries but also selection changes, players coming and going and even suspensions, the Knights have had 40 different spines in coach Adam O'Brien's 89 games in charge.
When there has been a change, it has mostly been one new player coming in or slightly switching up the combination. The likes of Ponga, Crossland, Kurt Mann and former players Connor Watson and Tex Hoy have all played multiple spine positions.
But the raw numbers show just how inconsistent Newcastle's spine has been during O'Brien's tenure over the past four seasons, and Ponga's career.
Former Broncos half Gamble, in his first Knights campaign and still developing as a first-grade player, having made only 42 NRL appearances, said the recent familiarity had helped build his confidence within the team.
"Jackson and I had a lot of time together in the pre-season with Kalyn hurting his calf ... but it's one of those things in a team, you need consistency," he said.
"With what we've been doing at training, and the last six to eight weeks, it's been good.
"Jacko and I are on the same page, we're getting Kalyn the ball where he wants it and it's showing in his footy as well.
"He is in fine form.
"When Kalyn is firing, usually the Knights are firing, and 'Jacko' and I's job is to get the footy in his hands when he wants it, and just get the boys around the park."
Crossland, previously the spine's unsung hero, is now being credited as one of the team's most important players.
"Phoenix is playing awesome footy," Ponga said.
"He is really enjoying the work that he is putting in and he just loves what he is doing at the moment."
The 23-year-old has transitioned into a dummy-half this season, a role he had somewhat prepared to play but in a limited capacity coming off the bench.
But after regular rake Jayden Brailey suffered a season-ending knee injury in round six, Crossland - who played halfback right through his junior career, representing NSW - has made the No.9 jersey his own.
He has started in the role in all but one of Newcastle's past 13 games.
"Phoenix has done an unreal job," Gamble said.
"He played a bit of everywhere the last few years. He has been in the halves, he has played at lock, at hooker.
"But I think he has found a home at hooker. He is playing 80 minutes of really quality footy, he is leading our defensive line the majority of the game.
"He is a workhorse, and without him I don't think we're winning as many games as we are."
MORE KNIGHTS NEWS
Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, covering mainly local government and transport. Max mostly reports on the Newcastle Knights, but also covers a mix of local sport.
Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, covering mainly local government and transport. Max mostly reports on the Newcastle Knights, but also covers a mix of local sport.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.