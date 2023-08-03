Newcastle Herald
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List

Knights skipper Kalyn Ponga hails benefits of consistent spine

MM
By Max McKinney
Updated August 3 2023 - 5:02pm, first published 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Knights skipper Kalyn Ponga has credited consistency in Newcastle's play-making positions as a factor for the side's resurgence as he prepares to play a career-high number of games with the same spine.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Max McKinney

Journalist at Newcastle Herald

Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, covering mainly local government and transport. Max mostly reports on the Newcastle Knights, but also covers a mix of local sport.

Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.