IT'S one of a few places where cancer patients and chronically ill people feel like their bodies are their own.
Newcastle's Kaden Centre provides targeted exercise programs grounded in medical research, but beyond that it's a place to share scars, to laugh and to confide in a listening ear.
Founder Sue Clark-Pitrolo started the centre after her own battle with cancer, at a time when she felt so many things were out of her control.
Exercise and diet were something she could take ownership of, and now she shares those benefits with those on their own journey.
"It's just heart-lifting, it really is, to be with other people who know what they're going through and encouraging them - it's a happy place to be, believe it or not," she said.
"These are people who are constantly presenting a body that needs to be fixed, but this is something only they can do for themselves.
"It lifts their mental health, helps them tolerate the side-effects of treatment, prepare for surgeries and recovery and supports them into survivorship."
This September, the Kaden Centre is inviting others to get sweaty and help make an impact on cancer survival rates with its Sweat for Survivors fundraiser.
To get involved, community members can challenge themselves to make a difference as an individual or a team, committing to a physical challenge throughout September with a monthly kilometre target for walking, running, cycling or swimming.
On September 29, people can make a donation to Sweat for Survivors through the website and celebrate the cause wearing activewear, sneakers or a tracksuit - raising funds for The Kaden Centre without breaking a sweat.
Every dollar helps the centre which has become an integral part of cancer care in the Hunter. Exercise has been shown to increase the chance of survival and decrease the chance of recurrence by up to 50 per cent.
Ms Clark-Pitrolo said the money will be used to help subsidise visits for patients.
"We also have a number of survivors coming in and it helps them get closer to where they were, it's a new normal after cancer," she said.
"The other factor is no matter how phenomenal your family and friends are, you still hide things to protect them, you don't pour your whole head and heart out to your family, whereas in here you can.
"And we do, it's a safe space to cry, you don't have to protect anybody in here."
To get involved, visit the website at sweatforsurvivors.org.au.
Madeline Link is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald, with a focus on Lake Macquarie City Council. To keep up with my stories, follow my Twitter @madeline_link, for tips email madeline.link@newcastleherald.com.au.
