Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Health

Newcastle's The Kaden Centre raises funds with Sweat for Survivors

Madeline Link
By Madeline Link
August 5 2023 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Kaden Centre managing director Sue Clark-Pitrolo with program manager and senior physiotherapist Loukas Nadiotis. Picture by Simone De Peak
The Kaden Centre managing director Sue Clark-Pitrolo with program manager and senior physiotherapist Loukas Nadiotis. Picture by Simone De Peak

IT'S one of a few places where cancer patients and chronically ill people feel like their bodies are their own.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Madeline Link

Madeline Link

Journalist

Madeline Link is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald, with a focus on Lake Macquarie City Council. To keep up with my stories, follow my Twitter @madeline_link, for tips email madeline.link@newcastleherald.com.au.

More from Health
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.