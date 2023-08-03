The Hunter-Central Coast trailed only Greater Sydney as the region that kept Marine Rescue NSW crews busiest in July, new figures show.
The numbers reveal that the volunteer organisation performed 265 rescues throughout NSW during the month, which got 632 people to safety.
There were 79 rescues in the Hunter-Central Coast area - 37 of those at Lake Macquarie and 18 at Port Stephens.
By comparison, there were 87 rescues in Greater Sydney waters, 33 in Illawarra, 25 in Northern Rivers, 22 on the Mid North Coast and 19 at Monaro in the state's south.
Marine Rescue NSW said the July 2023 figures were up by 46 per cent on the same period last year.
Commissioner Alex Barrell said 114 of the rescues across the state were emergencies.
"From assisting the NSW Police Force Marine Area Command in searches for missing people to medical evacuations, late night rescues well offshore and assisting boaters with mechanical failure, our highly skilled volunteers have answered the call at any time of day or night," he said.
"Whilst many people think boating is just for the warmer months, the record number of rescues that we've seen in July goes to show that boating is a year-round activity and we ask all boaters to make sure they check their vessel regularly and ensure they have the right safety equipment and an appropriate amount of reserve fuel on board.
"It only takes seconds for a flat battery in the offshore environment to turn into a life-threatening situation."
