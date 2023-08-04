I'm not so old as to think there isn't an upside to all this new tech (safety on the road and sustainability of travel being the big ones that come to mind), but I'm also not so young as to not remember when most cars had three pedals at your feet instead of two, the radio was an actual radio, windows came with a handle, and the navigation system was a crumpled up map in the glovebox Mum bought at the petrol station years ago and hasn't been looked at since.

