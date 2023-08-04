A couple of months ago, while our regular wheels were in the shop having some work done, my partner and I both found ourselves in the novel experience of getting around in rental cars for a couple of weeks.
I say novel because there's a particular culture shock that comes with suddenly finding yourself in a new driver's seat that doesn't quite sit like the one you're used to - a new wheel that, no matter how much you adjust it, isn't quite the way you like it. It's the existential horror from some place deep in the uncanny valley of a rear vision mirror that is just ever so slight a different shape to the one you've been looking into every day for the past few years.
Of course, we're all grown ups here, so figuring out how to get the bluetooth to connect and trying to decipher, without delving into an instruction manual so dense it could make Dostoevsky blush, which of the myriad dashboard buttons turned the seat heaters on and which ones launched the heat seeking rockets from the missile bays behind the headlights, were quickly dismissed as minor struggles.
But it nevertheless got us both thinking that all this business of getting from A to B used to be a heck of a lot simpler.
When did our cars stop being cars and start being smartphones?
I'm not so old as to think there isn't an upside to all this new tech (safety on the road and sustainability of travel being the big ones that come to mind), but I'm also not so young as to not remember when most cars had three pedals at your feet instead of two, the radio was an actual radio, windows came with a handle, and the navigation system was a crumpled up map in the glovebox Mum bought at the petrol station years ago and hasn't been looked at since.
I'm not claiming to be any kind of Luddite, of course. Times change, tech advances, and it's not like all these new gadgets haven't been helpful. For longer than I like to admit, after I moved down here to the big smoke, I had Siri helping me navigate from my first Newcastle address at Waratah to the Herald office, then on Honeysuckle Drive.
A natural sense of direction, I have not.
There's no denying also that the slew of safety features in modern vehicles have surely made any kind of commute a less dangerous experience not just for ourselves, but for all the other travellers with whom we share the road. And that's to say nothing of the other leaps and bounds we've made in making travel more environmentally sustainable with electric vehicles becoming more widely available in the last decade; all good things.
But the godsend that is Google Maps aside, there was nothing that could have prepared me for the fleeting but intense terror of driving along that well-trodden bend on Griffiths Road past the Showground when suddenly the Lane Assist in the unfamiliar rental decided that I wasn't in the part of the lane the GPS reckoned I should have been and the car suddenly took control at 60km per hour to make minor adjustments.
Gadgets like these used to be the fare of high end motors and, presumably, if you were willing to spend the penny on your wheels you were probably researched enough to anticipate these things happening, but in the past few years the dingles and the dongles have become more widely available and are now common even in your budget motors.
And while it's fair to say things like lane-assist and blindspot beepers and the myriad of other bits and bobs have certainly helped improve safety, some quick stats from a recent insurer poll found that as many as three in four drivers found the gadgets were just as distracting as they were helpful.
Corporate survey company Pure Profile sought data from over 1000 drivers for insurer Budget Direct in July and found that, while motorists largely valued tech that brought a level to safety on the road (like rear view cameras and collision warning systems), 75 percent said that had found things like touch screens in the dash distracting and one in 10 said they had either crashed or had a close call because their tech took their eyes off the road.
"It seems that Aussie car owners appreciate all that makes their cars safer on the school run, more comfortable for trips down the coast and more convenient on the commute to work," the insurer said in a statement this week, "But they aren't looking at the new tech through rose tinted driving glasses.
"The drivers we spoke to knew the importance of staying alert behind the wheel whether that's from distracting touchscreens or making sure the safety systems were working as they should."
After a couple of days learning the ropes of the rental, the value of these swanky features started to become more obvious, so maybe there's a case to be made that while these things take some getting-used-to, the benefit is a safer trip for everyone.
But the lesson from the data, at least, seems to be that the fancy buttons are there to help us keep alert and safe on the road, rather than replace our responsibility to be; as good as the tech is (and undeniably, it's getting better every year), ultimately it's the human behind the wheel that's still doing the driving.
Simon McCarthy is a digital journalist working at the Newcastle Herald in NSW. He writes and produces video and multimedia for the Herald and Herald Weekender magazine, and co-produces the Toohey's News podcast. McCarthy has worked as a journalist in regional NSW since 2013. He joined the newsroom of the Newcastle Herald in 2017 from the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth where he worked from 2015 to 2016.
