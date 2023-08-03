TWO MEN are facing theft and trespassing charges after they were arrested for allegedly stealing copper cables.
A 38-year-old man and a 49-year-old man were granted strict bail to front Toronto Local Court later this month after police claim they caught the pair in the act on Wednesday.
Police said they were called to a property on Wangi Road at Myuna Bay about 5pm in response to reports copper cables were being stolen.
Police said they discovered the two men at the scene removing copper cables and preparing to load them into a vehicle.
The men were arrested at the scene and taken to Toronto Police Station, where they were each charged with larceny; entering inclosed lands without a lawful excuse; and entering land with intent to commit an indictable offence.
The arrests come amid a public appeal for information after several copper theft incidents were reported across the Newcastle, Lake Macquarie and Hunter Valley areas in the past two months.
In separate incidents, police said copper cables or earth tails had been taken from powerpoles and properties, and electrical cables had been taken from various locations, on several occasions.
The two men are not charged in relation to those reports.
The spate prompted a safety warning from Ausgrid's executive general manager of field operations Sam Sofi, who said people were putting their lives at risk by interfering with live electrical assets.
"Copper theft is a serious public safety issue. Not only do the perpetrators put their own lives at risk, they also endanger the community by leaving power lines exposed," he said.
Anyone with information about copper theft is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Investigations continue.
