Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Court and Crime

Two men, 38 and 49, to face copper theft charges in Toronto court

Updated August 3 2023 - 3:01pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Police arrested two men on Wednesday evening after allegedly catching them trying to load copper cable into a vehicle. File picture
Police arrested two men on Wednesday evening after allegedly catching them trying to load copper cable into a vehicle. File picture

TWO MEN are facing theft and trespassing charges after they were arrested for allegedly stealing copper cables.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.