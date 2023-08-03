Newcastle Herald Property: Inside the award-winning home with a $5.25m price tag

EVER wondered what it would be like to have your own in-house teppanyaki bar?
This luxury home at The Junction not only has a teppanyaki bar, but an outdoor movie screen with a projector, an 114-bottle wine cabinet and $100,000 worth of high-end Gaggenau appliances, too.
I was invited to a pre-market viewing of the home which is set to go to auction with a guide of $5.25 million, a figure that will smash the suburb's current record of $4.7 million
Take a look inside the spectacular home here.
From the ultra-modern to a classic Federation home circa 1909.
This three-bedroom house in the heart of Cessnock recently hit the market for the first time in 42 years.
Owners Brian and Lois Howe purchased the property in 1971 for $19,500 which, according to Mr Howe, was a record sale at the time.
Listing agent Jacob Woodbury said the house was also understood to be the former residence of Cessnock identity, Arthur Biggers.
Read more about the home and its history here.
Last week I visited a historic property that once hosted royalty.
Michelle Offen, who grew up in the charming Toronto home, told me all about its history and its significance in the area when the Prince of Wales, Edward VIII (who became King Edward VIII in 1936) stayed for the night in 1920.
Michelle's parents purchased the home in the late 1960s and have since collected an array of documents that feature the home and its past, including postcards, books and photographs.
The property is on the market for sale. take a peek inside here.
Six months after breaking the suburb record in Mayfield East following the sale of his renovated family home, Newcastle builder Eli Conroy, founder of building company, Built By Eli, has unveiled his latest project.
And this one is also in Mayfield East.
Known as Maggie Street, the series of four townhouses is true to the Built By Eli style with a focus on sustainable materials and quality design.
Two of the townhouses are on the market for sale.
Take a look inside the project and read our chat with Eli here.
There was good news for mortgage holders this week when the Reserve Bank of Australia announced another pause on rate hikes.
The rate is steady at 4.1 per cent.
The news of a pause on rate hikes came after the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) released data on Tuesday showing that mortgage holders are refinancing at record-high levels.
Read our chat with Peter Byrne from Mortgage Choice Newcastle to find out just how common refinancing has become across Newcastle here.
Despite interest rates sitting at their highest rate in more than a decade, house prices are continuing to rise.
CoreLogic's latest national Home Value Index (HVI) released on Tuesday revealed that the region recorded a fifth consecutive monthly increase, with house values up 0.7 per cent last month.
The median house value in Newcastle and Lake Macquarie has grown to $865,109.
CoreLogic research director Tim Lawless said housing growth in the region placed Newcastle and Lake Macquarie among the top three regional SA4 markets nationally.
Read more here.
One of our top stories was the listing of a property at Eraring that broke the record as the most expensive residence in Lake Macquarie when it sold for $6 million in 2020.
Three years on, a 6.75 acre lakeside estate known as 'Mandalay' at 7 Foreshore Street is back on the market.
However, the sprawling property, with 481 metres of waterfront reserve boundary, is now up for sale with an incomplete luxury build.
Take a look inside the half-finished property and read the story behind the sale here.
On the hunt for a property?
This luxurious penthouse apartment at 402/3-3A Honeysuckle Drive, Newcastle faces directly north at the eastern end of Newcastle's vibrant harbour.
It features three bedrooms, two bathrooms and is listed with a guide of $2.65 million to $2.9 million with John Kerr at Dalton Partners - The Junction.
Take a peek inside here.
Do you have an interesting property story? Let us know at jade.lazarevic@austcommunitymedia.com.au
- Jade Lazarevic, Newcastle Herald property reporter
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.