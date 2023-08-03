Justin Dilosa has been found not guilty of murder over the death of Danielle Easey, with a jury finding his ex-partner had acted alone in stabbing and bludgeoning the 29-year-old mother to death.
Dilosa had admitted to covering up the murder and dumping Ms Easey's body in Cockle Creek and will remain behind bars until he is sentenced for being an accessory after the fact at a later date.
It was the second time Dilosa has faced a murder trial after a jury was deadlocked over his involvement in Ms Easey's killing in December last year.
Now that Dilosa's second trial has ended with an acquittal, the Newcastle Herald can reveal his ex-partner, Carol McHenry, was last year found guilty of murdering Ms Easey at the conclusion of what was then a joint trial with Dilosa.
McHenry was jailed last month for a maximum of 22 years and six months, with a non-parole period of 15 years and six months, making her eligible for parole in 2035.
Dilosa, who was represented by Public Defender Angus Webb and Newcastle solicitor Adrian Kiely, had admitted to the cover-up, but denied the murder.
And despite the weight of evidence that he was involved after the killing, the prosecution case against him being present in the bedroom during Ms Easey's murder was a purely circumstantial one.
There was no direct evidence linking him to the murder. No CCTV, no DNA, no eye-witness.
But on the night she died, Dilosa admitted to burning his beloved pig-hunting knife in a backyard bonfire at Cardiff before he later returned to the house at Narara.
There he wrapped up Ms Easey's body and drove it around in a "makeshift coffin" for several days before dumping it in a creek not far from Wakefield Road at Killingworth.
Dilosa claimed he did all this not because he was involved, but because he wanted to protect the real killer, his ex-partner, McHenry.
And he also repeatedly confessed to a number of associates in the drug world, telling almost anyone who would listen that he "took responsibility".
"You know that chick, she was no good," Dilosa said, according to one associate. "I had to kill her. She was going to hurt my friends and I'd do it again."
He told another associate that "everything was fine until the crack ran out".
"She started to lose it," Dilosa said, according to the associate. "She was saying she was gonna bring everyone down. Then it happened. I stabbed her in the head and in the back."
But Dilosa said he had either never made those "admissions" and if he had they were uttered only to protect and take the wrap for McHenry, who he said he did not want to see separated from her children.
The jury's verdict means they must have accepted his version about falling asleep in the van, which he gave during his first murder trial in late 2022, and found that when he was confessing to the killing he was doing so in a "bizarre" and "ludicrous" drug-addled attempt to protect McHenry.
And they must have found that when he went to those extreme lengths to cover up the grisly murder, it was not because he was involved, but because he wanted to protect McHenry, his former partner of some eight months.
More to come.
Sam began his Newcastle Herald career as a night police reporter in 2011. He is an experienced court reporter who has won two national court reporting awards, including the Kennedy Award for Outstanding Court Reporting for his coverage of the Hunter's worst serial rapist. Before working at the Herald, Sam was a sports journalist with the Maitland Mercury where he won awards for his coverage of the Newcastle Rugby League salary cap scandal. Sam is a Novocastrian born-and-bred.
