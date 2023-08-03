Mark Minervini hoping Hosier can beat weight rise in Coffs Cup

A sharp weight rise for Hosier was the only concern for Newcastle trainer Mark Minervini as he chases a Big Dance start in the $150,000 Coffs Harbour Cup (1600m) on Friday.
Hosier won the Coffs Harbour Cup last year when with Newcastle trainer Kris Lees and prominent owner Lloyd Williams, but he tailed out last in the $2 million Big Dance at Randwick in November after a torrid run on a firm surface.
He returns to Coffs Harbour after two runs, both on Good 4 tracks, with a new ownership put together by Minervini, who is eyeing a win and qualification in the now $3 million Big Dance.
Hosier debuted for the Minervini stable with eighth in the listed Winter Stakes (1400m) at Randwick before a close second in the 1500m listed Winter Challenge at Rosehill on July 22.
The seven-year-old rattled home last start with an inside run to hit the lead with 100m to go, only for Barbie's Fox to surge late down the outside to win by 0.43 of a length.
It was an encouraging performance for Minervini, who had scratched Hosier from earlier assignments in the hope of finding suitable wet tracks.
Coffs Harbour was rated a Soft 5 on Thursday with no rain forecast, but Minervini was confident of another good performance.
"I thought he was home there, but Barbie's Fox finished pretty quick and I didn't really see it coming until late," Minervini said.
"But I was pleased with him, I thought he ran really well.
"He's sort of been pigeon-holed a bit as a wet-tracker only, but he proved the other day that he's going pretty well and he's pulled up well from that.
"I think Coffs Harbour generally has got a bit of give in the ground so I think that will suit him. He's had only the one start there and won."
Last year Hosier carried 57 kilograms to victory but this year he will have 61kg as topweight. Newcastle-based Ash Morgan regains the ride after Jason Collett steered Hosier in the Winter Challenge. Hosier was an $8 chance on TAB Fixed Odds on Thursday with gate eight.
"My only query is that he's going up four kilos," Minervini said.
"I'm rapt with the horse and his work since, so if he can handle the 61, he'll take some beating.
"I reckon it's a little bit easier race [than last start] but the weight is the thing. He had only 55 and half that day."
Also in the race is Lees-trained Acquitted, which was $15 from gate 12 with Dylan Gibbons aboard.
Racing NSW reports: A year's worth of experience training The Ritz has Michael Morrison confident he can earn his shot at the Big Dance via the Coffs Harbour Cup.
The six-year-old was in his first preparation with Morrison, who spent five years working for the gelding's former trainer Michael Costa, when he was beaten half a length by Hosier at Coffs Harbour in 2022.
The preparation when awry after that but an eye-catching return at Eagle Farm last month told Morrison he has The Ritz on target.
"I really think I've figured him out and I think his last couple of runs show that,'' he said. "I just think I've got him humming and I'm looking forward to it.
"When he won at Eagle Farm a few months ago I turned the owners and said 'let's go straight to the paddock and hit the Coffs Cup second-up' which is when he's usually at his best."
The in-form Blaze A Trail held The Ritz's strong late burst at bay in a 1400m open handicap back on July 15 and Morrison was rapt.
He hit his trademark flat spot early in the race then lengthened to run the winner to three-quarters of a length in the second fastest last 200m of the meeting.
"He always hits a flat spot almost every race, it's just a matter of getting him through it and he will attack the line like he did three weeks ago,'' he said.
"First-up at 1400m I had him that little more forward this time knowing we were going to the Coffs Cup second-up which was going to be a tough ask.
"I wanted him to be as fit as possible without going too far first-up then make sure he was ready to go second-up."
Anthony Allen rides The Ritz at Coffs and Morrison is looking forward to the rematch with last year's winner Hosier.
He concedes he'd like a slightly wider draw than barrier two but isn't complaining after thinking about the tough run he endured a year earlier.
"We're meeting Hosier 4kg better off, last year we were three wide facing the breeze the entire trip,'' he said.
"It was a really big run and I think he probably doesn't quite get the credit he deserves for the way he performed that day.
"He's a horse that doesn't want to be cluttered up. He jumps really well but doesn't muster early so if we land just better than midfield one off the fence I'd be happy with that."
IN THE NEWS
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.