Newcastle Herald
Home/Sport/Racing

Mark Minervini hoping Hosier can beat weight rise in Coffs Cup

Craig Kerry
By Craig Kerry
Updated August 3 2023 - 5:45pm, first published 3:56pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hosier, carrying the yellow and black silks, finishes second to Barbie's Fox in the listed Winter Challenge on July 22 at Rosehill. Picture by Jeremy Ng, Getty Images
Hosier, carrying the yellow and black silks, finishes second to Barbie's Fox in the listed Winter Challenge on July 22 at Rosehill. Picture by Jeremy Ng, Getty Images

A sharp weight rise for Hosier was the only concern for Newcastle trainer Mark Minervini as he chases a Big Dance start in the $150,000 Coffs Harbour Cup (1600m) on Friday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Craig Kerry

Craig Kerry

Sports reporter, Newcastle Herald

Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.

More from Racing
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.