Trainer Mark Callaghan chasing elusive Hawkesbury to Hunter win

Morisset trainer Mark Callaghan will line up a strong team across the opening three heats of the Hawkesbury to Hunter series at Newcastle Paceway on Friday night as he chases an elusive win.
Callaghan has won most of the features on offer at Newcastle over his long career but the annual Hawkesbury to Hunter, run this year over two rounds of heats before the $14,994 August 18 final, remains on his to-do list.
"I've won a few heats but I don't think I've ever won the final," Callaghan said.
"It's one of the few races I haven't won at Newcastle. I've won the Country series races, the Tomlin Memorials and the like, but never this one, so hopefully I can this year."
Callaghan has recent Cash Dasher Sprint series winner Ghostly Courage in heat one from an inside second-line draw with his son Tom in the gig.
"I've had him for only the two starts but he came across from Jake Mitchell and he'd raced successfully at Newcastle in the past," he said.
"He came across in really good order and he's gone really well for us. It's a bit of a sticky draw tomorrow night but I'm sure if he has any luck, he'll run well."
Callaghan drives Glenn Ford (gate three) and Tom steers Cut Glass (10) in heat two.
"Cut Glass is a bit hit and miss at the moment," he said. "He doesn't race consistently but on his best, he'd be a real chance.
"Brexitt [in gate two] is a go-forward horse, so hopefully we can get a good run through behind him and not be too far off them, and he should finish strong."
Hidden Delight has gate 10 and Tom driving in the third heat.
"She's had two runs back from a spell and won first-up in good fashion," he said.
"Then she drew a bit sticky last start and had to go back. But she hit the line good and I was happy with the performance.
"Like Cut Glass, if she can get a nice run through, she's got a good turn of foot at the end of her races."
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
