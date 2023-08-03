Newcastle Herald
Home/Sport/Racing

Trainer Mark Callaghan chasing elusive Hawkesbury to Hunter win

Craig Kerry
By Craig Kerry
Updated August 3 2023 - 6:13pm, first published 5:04pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tom and Mark Callaghan. Picture Racing at Club Menangle Trackside
Tom and Mark Callaghan. Picture Racing at Club Menangle Trackside

Morisset trainer Mark Callaghan will line up a strong team across the opening three heats of the Hawkesbury to Hunter series at Newcastle Paceway on Friday night as he chases an elusive win.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Craig Kerry

Craig Kerry

Sports reporter, Newcastle Herald

Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.

More from Racing
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.