DETECTIVES have charged a man accused of approaching children near a Lake Macquarie school.
Police said officers were called about 8.30am on Tuesday after reports "a number of children" had been approached by a man driving a car along Boronia Street in Cardiff, which is the same street as the local high school.
Lake Macquarie police launched an investigation, and detectives swooped on a man about 11am on Wednesday.
The 46-year-old was taken to Belmont Police Station, where he was charged with three counts of stalking or intimidating, and possessing a prohibited drug.
He was refused bail by police and spent the night behind bars before fronting Newcastle Local Court on Thursday.
