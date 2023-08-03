Ron Bell looks for Lilly Moira to repeat winning run at Gardens

Blacksmiths trainer Ron Bell will look to the promising Lilly Moira to repeat the dose from box six at The Gardens on Friday.
Lilly Moira broke through in commanding style at her fourth career start last week from box six at the track over 400m and steps up to 5th grade at the trip in race 12.
"She was second in her first start and it was an excellent run," Bell said.
"I went back and thought she could win, and she got absolutely smashed. She's drawn three sixes, a seven and a five.
"When she drew six again, I thought she'd get smashed again but she cleared them. I knew she had ability, and she came away and won by six and a half.
"She's got six again in a stronger race but I think she'll make a nice dog in time."
Lilly Moira is one of three dogs Bell has in work.
A former Sydney premiership winner, Bell returned to training late last year after 12 months off the scene.
"I had a gap year," he said.
"I was training for other people and it sort of wore me down a bit. I had a year off and now I've bought three of my own I can do with what I like."
His other dogs are litter sisters Kim Bell and Kath Bell. Kim Bell was first reserve for race 11 on Friday's 12-event program which starts at 2.36pm.
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
