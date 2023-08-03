Newcastle Herald
Man charged after allegedly approaching unknown children in Boronia Street, Cardiff

Updated August 4 2023 - 7:27am, first published 7:20am
File picture
A man has been charged with intimidation and drug possession after he allegedly approached several children at Lake Macquarie this week.

