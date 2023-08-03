A man has been charged with intimidation and drug possession after he allegedly approached several children at Lake Macquarie this week.
Police said they received reports the man allegedly approached children he did not know on Boronia Street at Cardiff at about 8am on Monday.
One child reported the incident, prompting an investigation.
Police arrested a 45-year-old man while he was sitting in a vehicle on Macquarie Drive at Eleebana on Wednesday.
Police said officers found cannabis during a search of his vehicle.
He was arrested and taken to Belmont police station where he was charged with three counts of stalking/intimidation and possessing a prohibited drug.
The man was refused bail ahead of his appearance in Newcastle Local Court.
