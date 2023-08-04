Newcastle Herald
Morgan Cibilic cruise through as Jackson Baker exits at US Open

Craig Kerry
By Craig Kerry
Updated August 4 2023 - 1:33pm, first published 10:30am
Morgan Cibilic. Picture WSL
Morgan Cibilic dominated early in tiny conditions to cruise through to the round 16 at the US Open of Surfing on Friday (AEST) before Merewether clubmate Jackson Baker bowed out.

