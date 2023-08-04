Morgan Cibilic dominated early in tiny conditions to cruise through to the round 16 at the US Open of Surfing on Friday (AEST) before Merewether clubmate Jackson Baker bowed out.
Cibilic (14.84) progressed from his round of 32 heat along with American Nolan Rapoza (11.94). Surfest champion Joel Vaughan (10.2) and Brazilian Samuel Pupo (10.1) exited.
Sitting ninth on the Challenger Series in the fight for a top 10 finish and return to the Championship Tour, Cibilic improved his chances at the fourth stop of six on the second-tier circuit with a blazing start to his heat.
He rattled off four frontside turns eight minutes into the half-hour contest for an 8.17. He backed that up with three backside turns for a 6.67 to easily lead at the halfway mark.
Cibilic next faces countryman Reef Heazlewood in their first CS match-up.
"I feel like everybody in the contest is super good, but once you get to this round, I feel like you're getting maybe the cream of the crop," Cibilic said.
"I feel like there's just multiple guys who are pretty high on the rankings in the one heat.
"I'm always trippin', no matter what round I'm in, but I'm going 'wow, this is stacked this comp', so I'm just stoked to get through that one. It's nerve-racking."
Baker, who was seventh on the rankings before the contest, was last in the next heat after surfing only one wave.
He waited in vain with priority for a decent wave until four minutes were left on the clock. He got in three turns for a 4.63, leaving him needing a 5.77 to move into the top two, but he ran out of time.
CT qualified Cole Houshmand won the heat with 7.17, ahead of Heazlewood (6.17), Shion Crawford (5.3) and Baker.
Newcastle-based South African Sarah Baum pulled out a heat-high 7.77 with six minutes remaining in her round of 32 women's contest to progress.
Ranked eighth and chasing a top-six finish on the CS, Baum earned a 12.1 total to grab second behind Costa Rica's Leilani McGonagle (13.23). Americans Alyssa Spencer (11.44) and Kirra Pinkerton (8.93) were eliminated.
Baum was last with a pair of fours and needed a 7.01 when she smashed three backhand hits to secure a clash with Ariane Ochoa in the last 16.
MORE IN SPORT:
To see more stories and read today's paper download the Newcastle Herald news app here.
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.