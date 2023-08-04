NORTHS product Matt Dawson says the Kookaburras will take inspiration from the Matildas' World Cup run as they look to qualify for next year's Olympic Games.
Australia, both men's and women's hockey teams, can punch early tickets to Paris if they overcome hosts New Zealand in next week's Oceania Cup.
Veteran defender Dawson, closing in on 200 internationals, hopes a "backs-against-the-wall" attitude and performance shown by the country's female soccer players this week can transfer across sporting codes to the best-of-three Test series.
The Kookaburras, not long home from a European leg of Pro League, claimed Olympic silver in Tokyo (2021) and Commonwealth Games gold in Birmingham (2022) but narrowly missed the World Cup podium in India earlier this year.
The Matildas are now safely through to the round of 16 at the current women's tournament after avoiding elimination by defeating reigning Olympic champions Canada 4-0 in Melbourne on Monday night.
"We [the Kookaburras] are not happy with the way we've played this year, including the World Cup which is hard to say because three-and-a-half-minutes changed the narrative of that," Dawson told the Newcastle Herald before flying out on Friday.
"We've been a bit inconsistent, but I guess it's a bit like the Matildas the other night - backs against the wall and they are must-win games. I think that's when we thrive our best.
"The excitement associated with obviously being an Oceania Cup and being qualification for Olympic Games, is something always in the back of your mind.
"Something we've been really good at lately is sticking to the process and this is part of the process in our ultimate goal about 12 months time from now."
Two-time Olympian Dawson, 11 games shy of the double-century milestone, will be joined by Newcastle-bred Ky Willott across the Tasman.
Willott, who has 31 caps, relocated to Perth last year in order to train with the Kookaburras on a full-time basis.
"Our group is pretty experienced now. You've obviously got Eddie [Aussie games record holder] and a bunch of guys over 200 [Tests] and there's not too many under 30 at the moment," Dawson said.
"The form he [Willott] showed in Europe is really promising and really exciting. His confidence is only going to grow again from being selected for Oceania, [coaches] showing great faith in him."
Souths striker and Hunter Sports High School graduate Mariah Williams is poised to line-up for the Hockeyroos in New Zealand.
Play gets underway on Thursday, followed by a double header on August 12-13.
Whoever loses the upcoming series has a second chance to qualify for the Olympics via Europe.
"We haven't really spoken about it too much and don't really want to put it out into the universe at the moment," Dawson said.
"In my time we've never not won Oceania and I'm not too sure the years preceding would have either.
"It's definitely the best way for us to qualify and we definitely want to win. I think we need to for the confidence of the group as well."
Dawson and Willott's former club Norths, fresh from sealing the 2023 minor premiership with four rounds left, tackle traditional rivals Souths in men's Hunter Coast Premier Hockey League on Sunday (12pm), Wests host Gosford in Newcastle (1:30pm) and Tigers visit Maitland (3pm).
In the women's draw and Regals, coming off back-to-back wins midweek, travel to Gosford on Saturday (2:15pm), Souths battle University (3pm) and Oxfords meet Norah Head (4:15pm). Tigers have the bye.
