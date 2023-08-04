Coach Laura Glendenning believes Nova Thunder have learned the lessons from their narrow first-round loss to leaders University of Newcastle.
On Saturday, they have the chance to show it when the two teams face off in round 12 of Newcastle championship netball at National Park.
University, who hold a two-point lead at the top of the points table, pipped fourth-placed Thunder by one goal when they met in round five.
The result came after Nova had led by the slightest of margins heading into the final quarter.
"It only went down to one point last game and fingers crossed it will go one point our way this time," Glendenning said.
"It was still early in the season. Both teams were sizing each other up a little bit, but there was a few points that last time we played Uni definitely slipped away from us.
"We've definitely learned from all of those mistakes and we've rectified them in multiple games now. We know how to get ourselves out of trouble.
"So, we're looking forward to turning up and performing and making sure we're playing for each other and doing each individual's jobs and doing them well."
University, on 32 points, can retain top spot with a win over fourth-placed Nova (26) before they face second-placed Souths (30) in the competition's penultimate round.
But last year's beaten grand finalists must finish the regular season without either of their dominant shooters - Millie Tonkin and Sabina Gomboso - due to NSW Premier League commitments.
"It's going to be tough. It's going to come down to the wire," University coach Traci Baber said.
"Everyone is going to have to step up, which I know they can.
"We'll be calling on a few of the opens girls in the next couple of weeks to help us get through. I've still got a massively strong squad. We're just going to have to juggle a few things around but I've got confidence that they can get the job done."
Grace Constable, a holding goal shooter, will step up from opens on Saturday to help fill the void left by the absence of Tonkin and Gomboso.
Nova won't have defender Tianna Cummings, who is overseas, for the rest of their campaign but late-season addition Meg Southcombe returned from a major knee injury last weekend and is likely to get more court time against University.
"She played only one quarter last week as we slowly reintroduce her to the game, but we're looking forward to utilising her energy, and she could potentially be the difference that we need," Glendenning said.
West Leagues Balance (28) play BNC Whanau (18), Waratah (14) take on Souths and Kotara South (16) meet Junction (20).
All games are at 2.30pm.
Renee Valentine is a sports journalist with more than 20 years of experience in Newcastle. She is passionate about increasing the visibility of sportswomen in the media.
