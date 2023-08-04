It is my humble opinion that we should abandon AUKUS and the ridiculous submarine deal. The belief that the US and UK can or would have the will to defend us is in my opinion beyond belief. The staggering cost and the unrealistic ability in procuring the nuclear submarines I feel could be spent more wisely, and we could be taking more effort in strengthening defence ties with our neighbours. I understand the US needs Australia as a stable base to retain their rapidly-fading position in the Pacific, but at what cost? They have a history of political weakness and withdrawing from difficult situations in my view. Add to that the likelihood of the wildcard Trump back in power. As for the UK, sadly they are now only a shadow of their past power. I firmly believe in having our own strong defence that requires a healthy manufacturing base, but our politicians still persist in jumping when the big boys pull the strings.