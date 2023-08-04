IT'S been pretty obvious that after the Knights' two defeats by the Roosters and Panthers coach Adam O'Brien realised he had to do something with their attack. I thought it was pretty obvious against the Bulldogs, with the side scoring 66 points.
Suddenly there was none of this running one-out for five tackles and then kicking it downfield and hoping the opposition would drop it. The Knights are now scoring points in games and making the opposition chase them. Also, their defence has improved. It's now more like the Penrith defence strategy, which strangles the team. Let's hope that the Knights can carry this on, as they have a reasonable draw. If they keep playing the football they have shown over the last four matches there is no reason they can't make the eight.
I OFTEN wonder when our nation will ever grow up. For eight decades we have been ruled (or overruled) by the USA, and have blindly followed their inept foreign policy. This has led us into too many futile wars with terrible loss of lives and expense.
It is my humble opinion that we should abandon AUKUS and the ridiculous submarine deal. The belief that the US and UK can or would have the will to defend us is in my opinion beyond belief. The staggering cost and the unrealistic ability in procuring the nuclear submarines I feel could be spent more wisely, and we could be taking more effort in strengthening defence ties with our neighbours. I understand the US needs Australia as a stable base to retain their rapidly-fading position in the Pacific, but at what cost? They have a history of political weakness and withdrawing from difficult situations in my view. Add to that the likelihood of the wildcard Trump back in power. As for the UK, sadly they are now only a shadow of their past power. I firmly believe in having our own strong defence that requires a healthy manufacturing base, but our politicians still persist in jumping when the big boys pull the strings.
I WAS recently declined by my long-term home insurer on the grounds I live in a flood zone. A quick ring around confirmed that most insurers have a similar stance. As I recorded my postcode I was rejected; possibly a familiar experience for many people in Newcastle.
I was therefore astonished when I read Defence Force Australia was lodging a development with Port Stephens Council for 232 homes on the old rifle range at Stockton. What will they do about home insurance? Why apply to construct on a flood plain?
We studied the latest flood maps and diagrams and requirements for types of houses to be approved in those areas. For me two questions continue to persist. what home insurance would be available, and why would any government approve construction in such an area if it's a designated floodplain? Future generations and governments are going to reflect on us with much bewilderment and consternation.
WHY do some intelligent people think aliens have visited Earth? Likely explanations for UFO sightings are natural phenomena; orbiting space junk, or experimental aircraft. There is nothing wrong with imagination, but space/alien movies are not real. Bad experiences might have another explanation.
Earth is very far from another solar system that might have a habitable planet. It would likely be impossible for aliens to get here and still be alive. Thousands of generations would need to be born, grow up and die in an alien spacecraft to continue its Earthbound trip. Of all the planets in the universe, how do aliens find Earth? What would aliens survive on for so long?
A light year is the distance light travels in one year. Light travels at 300,000 km per second. If Voyager One travels at 17.3 km per second away from the sun it will take 73,000 years to reach Proxima Centauri, the nearest star system. I think NASA is to blame for not debunking alien/UFO hysteria as a hangover from the Cold War. Look at the stars, but come back down to Earth and help solve real problems affecting humanity.
THE 'yes' campaign in the Voice referendum has been mismanaged by the Albanese government. I can accept that many people will vote 'no', including Don Fraser of Belmont ("Why I'm voting 'no'", Letters, 31/7).
The whole campaign has been divisive. Misinformation and disinformation has flowed from both sides with little fact-checking, but no Australian should be labelled as a 'racist' because he or she votes 'no'.
Hillary Clinton labelled Republican voters 'deplorables'. Probably, as a result, America was condemned to suffer Donald Trump. Personally, I will vote 'yes' because all previous policies such as protection, integration, assimilation, self-determination and reconciliation have failed to close the gap. At least with a Voice Indigenous Australians can express a majority view on how federal money is spent on their communities. That must be better than white paternalism.
HAS spring sprung already? While I was in Cooks Hill on Wednesday there was a koel calling in a nearby tree. These migratory birds are sometimes called the harbingers of spring". So, maybe springtime warmth is going to hang around. But don't pack all winter woollies away yet.
DO you think that our lord mayor should be asking Mr Walter Sofronoff, who has been running the ACT's Drumgold inquiry, to assist her with the investigation that the Minister of Local government has directed to happen at City of Newcastle? That would really make it open and transparent to us, the ratepayers. Any thoughts readers?
NEWCASTLE council might have to rename Broadmeadow Road to Crakanthorp Way ('Road to ruin', Newcastle Herald 4/8).
MAYBE the Greens can show us how putting millions of dollars into the pockets of greedy landlords will help to provide low-cost housing for the thousands of Australians who are seeking to put a roof over their heads?
I THINK there are many reasons for voting 'no' in this Voice Referendum. One reason is the issue of who would qualify as Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander for involvement in the Voice. I find current definitions are messy and include a person simply identifying as Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander. I believe this issue is already causing problems in regard to benefits. However, if the Voice goes into the Constitution it is there forever, and if the issue of identity is a problem now just imagine what it would be like in another 100 or 200 years. I think this reinforces all the other reasons why people should just vote 'no' .
