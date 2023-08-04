Newcastle Herald
Letters and short takes August 5 2023

By Letters to the Editor
August 5 2023 - 4:30am
Jack Wighton tackles the Knights' Kalyn Ponga. Picture by Sitthixay Ditthavong
IT'S been pretty obvious that after the Knights' two defeats by the Roosters and Panthers coach Adam O'Brien realised he had to do something with their attack. I thought it was pretty obvious against the Bulldogs, with the side scoring 66 points.

