Kate Nicolai died from ovarian cancer after having endometriosis from a young age

DC
By Damon Cronshaw
Updated August 4 2023 - 6:06pm, first published 4:30pm
Andrew Nicolai's wife Kate passed away from ovarian cancer a fortnight ago. "I can't thank the doctors and nurses enough," he said. Picture by Simone De Peak
Kate Nicolai left behind devastated friends and family when she died of ovarian cancer at age 32, after being diagnosed in February.

