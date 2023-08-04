Newcastle Herald
Wildfires eye Easts to consolidate third: Jack Scott Cup, rd 14

Renee Valentine
By Renee Valentine
Updated August 4 2023 - 4:25pm, first published 3:30pm
Kate Holland, in action last season, is a big out for the Wildfires this weekend. Picture by Marina Neil
Coach Matt Ellis has emphasised the importance of a final-round win in Jack Scott Cup on Saturday as the Hunter Wildfires eye another top-four finish.

