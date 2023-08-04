Coach Matt Ellis has emphasised the importance of a final-round win in Jack Scott Cup on Saturday as the Hunter Wildfires eye another top-four finish.
The Wildfires featured in the finals of Sydney women's premier rugby union's top division last year and are fairly comfortable in third place heading into their round-14 clash with fourth-placed Easts at Woollahra Oval (4.45pm).
Hunter are third with 40 points, seven adrift of second-placed Gordon (47) and two ahead of Easts (38).
They hold a five-point buffer over the fifth-placed Two Blues (35), who should bank five points with a win against last-placed West Harbour, but the Wildfires have a superior goal differential.
If bonus points come into play, things could get interesting, but Ellis was confident all of the pressure was on Easts, who must win to ensure a finals position.
Hunter, who will be without Super W second-rower Kate Holland due to work commitments, beat Easts 17-0 when they met in round seven.
Ellis had hoped to have Wallaroos halfback Layne Morgan back in action this weekend but the 24-year-old has not yet been cleared to play due to a calf complaint.
"We're going to field a pretty strong team, it's just not quite as strong as we'd like," Ellis said.
"We defended really well against them last time. But they'll have some Wallaroos back - Kaitlan [Leaney] and Maya Stewart - so they'll have a bit of firepower, and it's sort of do or die for them.
"I just feel it's a game we need to win because we played well last week and we just need to make sure we keep that momentum heading into do-or-die matches."
Renee Valentine is a sports journalist with more than 20 years of experience in Newcastle. She is passionate about increasing the visibility of sportswomen in the media.
