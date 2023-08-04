JETS striker Apostolos Stamatelopoulos "could write a book" on the two years he spent in Greece.
Stamatelopoulos played a season at second division club Rodus, before jumping to the Super League with PAS.
"It was a culture shock," Stamatelopoulos said. "You hear stories. I could write a book. In terms of the organisation levels. It was difficult, but you have to deal with it.
"You grow up real fast. It's cut-throat, it's intense... it's nothing like here. It was very, very good. It makes you grow up mentally, physically ... everything.
"In the second division, the team I was in was OK. We were doing well and then Greek league stuff happens.
"I went to PAS, who played in the Europa league four years prior. It is a big team. A big jump. I made 17 appearances. It was an experience. I would do it all again. I do want to go back to Europe but under the right circumstances."
Stamatelopoulos plans to put what he learnt in Greece to good use in his second coming at the Jets.
The 24-year-old, who scored three goals in 12 appearances in the 2020-21 campaign, has returned to the club on a two-year deal.
He and wife Soffey were on their honeymoon in Taormina on the east coast of Sicily when he signed.
"My wife and I lived here for six months last time and loved it," he said. "When [coach] Rob called to see if I was interested I jumped at the opportunity.
"Rob knows what he what he wants to do and is not afraid to put his foot down. It was an easy decision to come back."
Stamatelopoulos will play his return match in a friendly against Sydney FC on Sunday, which is the final hit out before the Australia Cup round-of-32 clash with Brisbane Roar at Maitland Sportsground on August 14.
"Any game you go into - whether it is a friendly or competitive - you want to win," Stamatelopoulos said. "I want to get into my stride and score some goals leading into the Australia Cup.
"I am not a shoe in. I have to fight. If I don't perform I am not going to play. No-one is exempt to that. Every day at training, every game, I am going to give 100 per cent."
The Jets boast a vastly different squad from the last time Stamatelopoulos was at the club.
Jason Hoffman is the only senior squad member remaining. Archie Goodwin and Lucas Mauragis were scholarship players.
"It is very different," Stamatelopoulos said. "It is young, lots of energy, lots of intensity.
"I wouldn't say I am different as a player. I still like to get in the box, look to score. My game has matured a lot. I am more level headed. I see things a bit clearer.
"I'm coming here because I want to score goals. I want to help other players score. I want to help this team be in the position it should be - that is playing finals consistently.
"We have a good bunch of young boys here. Training is intense, everyone wants to win. It is a very good culture."
Stanton has been impressed with Stamatelopoulos and likened his recruitment to that of an import.
"You go to Europe and experience a lot of things. Those experiences can shape you," the coach said. "You learn more about yourself, what you want and how to get it.
"He has come back with more purpose, hunger and desire. He wants to impress, he wants to have a big year. That is like almost getting a foreigner in because he has been there."
James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.
