Newcastle Herald
Home/Comment/Columnists
Opinion

Grassroots revolt at Newcastle city hall

By John Tierney
December 21 2023 - 11:07am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Grassroots revolt at Newcastle city hall
Grassroots revolt at Newcastle city hall

The 400 concerned citizens gathering in the Hunter Room of Newcastle City Hall listened in disbelief as apologies were read out from their local and state political representatives who were in power. Conversely, the opposition members were able to find the time to turn up and listen.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Columnists
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.