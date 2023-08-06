Newcastle Herald
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List

Newcastle Herald letters to the editor: August 7, 2023

August 7 2023 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Newcastle Art Gallery site in July. Picture by Peter Lorimer
The Newcastle Art Gallery site in July. Picture by Peter Lorimer

I FIND it unusual that the council can allocate $43.8 million to "reimagine" (their description) the Newcastle City Art Gallery when admission, except on certain exhibitions, is free. Yet if I take my grandchildren to any of the council-owned swimming centres, I am charged. Fair? I don't believe so.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.