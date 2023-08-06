As the reports on rents are usually combined with the latest figures on how much home prices have risen over the last month, even now as these interest rates are rising, it is not hard to calculate the terrible burden these value increases are to these unfortunate landlords who have to suffer. When I put the figures through my phone calculator I was horrified to find that these landlords I was feeling sorry for were in fact being given a near tax-free gift of between $350 to $1000 per day of capital gains on the properties, while they were being forced to increase the rent of the battling tenants. This terrible burden has been going on for years.