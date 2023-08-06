I FIND it unusual that the council can allocate $43.8 million to "reimagine" (their description) the Newcastle City Art Gallery when admission, except on certain exhibitions, is free. Yet if I take my grandchildren to any of the council-owned swimming centres, I am charged. Fair? I don't believe so.
I'm sure that the annual running costs of the gallery are not insignificant either. 75 years a Novocastrian and I have been to the gallery once and once only. Why? Like I guess many other citizens of the city, it doesn't interest me at all. Come on council, I have to pay to use a pool, surely the arty types can pay an entry fee to offset its costs.
EVERY time I see discussions on why landlords have to put up rents, I go for my tissues to wipe tears from my eyes that they are forced to make these harsh decisions as interest rates are apparently making it difficult for them to survive.
As the reports on rents are usually combined with the latest figures on how much home prices have risen over the last month, even now as these interest rates are rising, it is not hard to calculate the terrible burden these value increases are to these unfortunate landlords who have to suffer. When I put the figures through my phone calculator I was horrified to find that these landlords I was feeling sorry for were in fact being given a near tax-free gift of between $350 to $1000 per day of capital gains on the properties, while they were being forced to increase the rent of the battling tenants. This terrible burden has been going on for years.
As the Albanese government is battling with the Greens to do more for renters, I am sure they would be happy to support any proposal to bring more homes to the market. If the government introduced a law to make all capital gains taxable as income from 2025, I reckon most of these unfortunate landlords would rush to put the houses on the market. Prices would slow down as a result, and more first home buyers could get a house due to the increased supply.
When the Howard government encouraged investors to commodify a place to live, I believe he set in place tax concessions that led to the current huge inequality in our society expressed by the number of people sleeping rough in our parks and empty shop doorways.
I RECKON Newcastle's much-vaunted "green city" credentials have taken a bit of a battering recently, and the long-delayed plan of management for National Park hasn't helped.
However, while we wait patiently for that process to reach completion, there is something important the council can do right now. It can't have passed the notice of our city planners that the redevelopment of the Newcastle High School campus seems imminent. The associated environmental impact statement's arboricultural impact assessment reveals that no fewer than 94 trees (yes, count them, 94) will be removed to accommodate the new school structures.
That's a massive loss of tree canopy, especially along the National Park Street and Parkway Avenue school frontages. In the context of global heating the loss of tree cover, especially in new urban developments, is becoming an increasingly crucial planning issue world-wide.
Surely it is up to our civic leaders to insist that the developer - in this case the Department of Education - replaces every tree which will be lost in the building process?
And while that is happening (i.e. a couple of decades for the new trees to reach maturity), what's to stop Newcastle council inviting the education department to replace those trees to be lost before the bulldozers move in, along the street frontages of the adjacent National Park? The improved tree canopy over currently bare streetscapes could work wonders, and maybe even put some shine on Newcastle's tarnished "green city" image.
AFTER doing the walk along the supposed shared walkways from Warners Bay to Speers Point, once again I was almost struck from behind by a speeding mountain bike; no warning bell or even a call out.
This walkway is a wonderful way to spend a weekend walking your puppy, with friends or with your kids without the possible collision scenario. The metre-wide half of the viewing path doesn't allow any leeway for a pet who, by council regulations, has to be on a lead. Most leads are approximately a metre long (except those retractable-style ones that can extend out to three metres). When dogs socialise, they touch noses and sniff around each other, so when heading in opposite directions it's obvious that this two-metre walkway is nearly taken up for a short period. When push bikes come from behind at speed, it is a recipe for accidents to occur.
Bike riders may say then take your dogs to a dog park to socialise, but the risk to younger puppies is contracting parvovirus. Dog owners might equally ask whether cyclists haven't got enough designated lane space on the roads. May I suggest either separate paths, a wider pathway, or a shared pathway accommodating walkers and kids on bikes.
LUKE Mitchell ("If growth is good, equal pay kicks it along", Letters, 1/8), wants equal pay for female athletes, in particular female soccer players. It seems an honourable request, you could say, but precisely why do they deserve equal pay to male athletes when there is no such thing as equal pay between male athletes? The pay of male athletes can vary dramatically, from zero to millions of dollars, between different sports. Personally I believe the standard of play of female soccer is not as high.
LIKE large barnacle colonies that cause ships to drag and burn more fuel, all of us are beset by our frailties', driven by fear, insecurity, unwillingness to change, self-interest and deep-seated biases. Like ships, we need to scrape these barnacles away to be able to do our best. Doing this exercise before the Voice to parliament referendum in my opinion should enable us all to put our Indigenous brethren before ourselves and vote 'yes'. If we can't do this and the 'no' vote prevails, it will prove to the world that the hardest barnacle to remove is racism.
I WOULD like to respond to the comments by John Ure ("What's driving Voice sabotage", Letters, 28/7). Mr. Ure has labelled those who question the merits of the Voice as liars, racists and white settlers trying to sabotage the referendum. If you ask me comments such as these do nothing to enhance the case for an Indigenous Voice; I believe they in fact largely do the opposite. The Federal government and their faithful are OK with the Voice which confers additional rights and privileges to Indigenous people that are not available to other Australians. I would argue you cannot get a clearer example of racial discrimination than this.
JOHN Cooper ("Will gains offset our losses?", Letters, 19/7), cherry picks the projected closure of Eraring power station and a proposed offshore wind farm and comes up with a deficit of 900 megawatts, but I believe that it is meaningless nonsense. Eraring power station is part of the National Energy Grid, which powers the Australian east coast states, South Australia and Tasmania. Anyone can receive power from, or dispatch it to, anywhere on the grid, and there are a multitude of renewable projects in progress lining up to provide the required amount of power to the National Energy Grid. This is making up a particularly essential projected shortfall, as present demand is widely expected to triple.
