NORTHSTARS veteran Beau Taylor will continue his finals qualification bid in the closing stages of the Australian Ice Hockey League season as Newcastle coach Kevin Noble declares "we can rest in four weeks".
Taylor, one of the club's leading goal scorers and a two-time Goodall Cup winner, will line up on Saturday and Sunday having returned from an extended injury lay-off in last weekend's double header.
He has played three of the required five games with three regular rounds remaining for the Northstars.
Taylor, 32, had been sidelined following his first appearance for Newcastle in mid-June. He represented his country at the World Championships (division two) earlier this year.
Clashes with potential play-off opponent Sydney Bears (home) and neighbours Central Coast Rhinos (away) arrive a fortnight out from week one of semis, likely including a knockout match at Hunter Ice Skating Stadium on August 19.
"Beau played his first two games back on the weekend and he'll meet that mark [five games to qualify]," Noble told the Newcastle Herald.
"He adds more depth and it gives us a good chance to get him up and running, back in a line and start building some chemistry.
"It's tough being laid off for so long. Hockey isn't one of those things you just turn on and off."
Northstars reigning best and fairest Francis Drolet and last year's AIHL rookie of the year Ethan Hawes also returned to the rink last weekend after shorter stints in the casualty ward.
"A lot of our back end [of the campaign] revolves around our top four guys. They are going to have to be at their best if we're going to be successful," Noble said.
Noble says the finals-bound Northstars are now resigned to finishing second in their conference behind Canberra, four points adrift after going down 6-2 against the defending champions at home on Saturday.
They meet again, replicating the 2022 decider, in the last round in Newcastle on August 13.
"After the Saturday game with Canberra, it effectively put us in second place," Noble said.
"We've pin pointed a few things as a team we need to work on over the next few weeks to make sure our game is in good shape.
"We need to be at our best sooner rather than lately because otherwise it can be all over very quickly."
Noble said he hadn't considered resting any players at this stage of 2023 despite the Northstars rebounding against Brisbane (7-4) on Sunday.
"Every team is going through it, injuries and tired wise, but you can rest in four weeks," he said.
In a new-look play-off system, the top three sides from each conference progress.
First up is an elimination crossover, second versus third while first gets a weekend off, with the Northstars facing either Melbourne Mustangs, Bears or Perth Thunder.
AIHL semis and grand final are scheduled for Melbourne on August 26-27.
