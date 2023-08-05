NEWS the NSW Office of Sport is seeking approval to demolish the Myuna Bay Sport and Recreation Centre seems the whimper at the end of a strange saga.
Myuna Bay Sport and Recreation Centre closed suddenly in 2019, "effective immediately", on the basis of an independent expert report into the site's future.
It was a move the government attributed to the risk of Eraring power station's nearby ash dam wall rupturing during an extreme earthquake. Yet that same risk failed to raise concerns in other parts of the state government of the day.
The sports centre sat downhill from the ash dam, which continues to draw concerns from resident groups. The nearby Wangi Road, however, has faced no similar fate despite lying closer to the dam than the former centre.
The then Roads and Maritime Services said the road could persist as there was "low probability" of the "extreme event" of an earthquake. Given that precise threat caused the immediate closure of a less exposed site nearby, the different positions of bureaucracies within the same government baffled most of those trying to parse the reasoning behind such a sudden and final decision.
Lake Macquarie MP Greg Piper said at the time the community was "blindsided" by the decision, which came recommended by Eraring owner Origin Energy.
The Newcastle Herald reported later that year that geo-technical experts were scathing in their assessment of the logic behind closing the popular site. Dr Phillip Pells did not mince words, saying the decision "did not make any logical sense".
Regardless, the site has never reopened and now appears unlikely to ever be revisited. Given how beloved it once was, the intervening years have been unkind. Thieves swooped on the abandoned site in December 2019, and in January last year the NSW Office of Sport confirmed land adjacent to Morisset Hospital was earmarked for the Lake Macquarie Sports Hub due to replace the defunct Myuna Bay.
Consultation into the new sports centre produced a two-page document without a mention of Myuna Bay's fate.
According to the Office of Sport's website, a construction timeline will be developed for the new centre following consultation. Over at Myuna Bay, though, there appears little prospect of a fresh use for a site smeared with such a risk assessment while it remains in government hands.
Given the ambivalence of the government then, and the fact a new party holds power now, though, who knows? Either way, it offers a cautionary tale of failure to consult and keep a community informed.
There appears little prospect of a fresh use for a site smeared with such a risk assessment while it remains in government hands.
Lake Macquarie City Council's assessment of the bid to demolish the site will likely offer more scrutiny of the road to this point, and where it leads for a site that evokes many fond memories in this region.
So far, though, the entire chapter is one that has defied efforts to understand, clarify or predict. As it draws towards an irreversible close, that shows few signs of changing.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.