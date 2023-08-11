4 beds | 3 bath | 2 car
Perched atop the crest of the hill, this remarkable family abode offers an uninterrupted gun-barrel view of the sand and sea, promising an enviable coastal lifestyle.
Just a stone's throw away from the beach, this expansive two-storey home is tailor-made for a growing family, boasting two generous living areas, four bedrooms plus a home office, and three bathrooms plus a powder room.
With the option to plunge into the ocean or indulge in the heated pool, this property and its prime location are a gateway to pure bliss.
The heart of this home lies in its spacious kitchen, complete with an L-shaped island and new appliances.
As you prepare dinner, you'll be captivated by the coastal vistas, and when the mood strikes, simply unfold the bi-fold doors and let the party spill out to the front verandah.
On the opposite side, the family room opens to a sun-soaked north-facing pool and a low-maintenance courtyard, alongside the convenient double garage and surfboard storeroom with its own bathroom.
Beyond the property, the rear lane serves as a playground for local kids, where they revel in the safety of this friendly neighbourhood while riding bikes and playing games.
For an active family, the location is an absolute paradise.
Embark on exhilarating adventures along the scenic 15km Fernleigh Track, perfect for biking or leisurely strolls between Adamstown and Belmont. For some adrenaline-pumping fun, head to Belmont Wetlands for thrilling 4-wheel driving experiences.
And not to be missed is the brand new pump track, a magnet for kids of all ages, catering to their passion for bike riding, skateboarding, and scooting galore.
Embrace this extraordinary coastal lifestyle, where every day brings new adventures and memories.
"Positioned on the crest of the hill with uninterrupted coastal views, this feature-packed two-storey home is perfect for a growing family boasting two generous living areas, four bedrooms plus a home office, and three bathrooms," selling agent Natalie Tonks from PRD Presence said.
"With the option to plunge into theocean or indulge in the heated pool, this property and its prime location are a gateway topure bliss.
"Nearby, local kids enjoy the safe rear lane, and the family can explore the 15km Fernleigh Track or seek thrills at Belmont Wetlands and the new pump track."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.