Captain Laura Hall plans to ride the World Cup buzz as Newcastle Olympic battle Maitland for the inaugural Northern NSW Women's League Cup at Lisle Carr Oval on Sunday night.
The knock-out League Cup was introduced for the eight NPLW NNSW clubs this year with Olympic and Maitland earning spots in the final, set to kick off at 7.30pm.
There are no NPLW games this weekend and Hall expects the match to showcase the region's football talent at a time when the women's game has become a hot topic with Australia co-hosting the Women's World Cup.
"Everyone is really excited to play football in our league, watching the World Cup games, coming to training with different games streaming on the sideline, keeping up to date with the scores," Hall said.
"It's just an awesome month. The best way I can describe it is that there's just a buzz about it. Everyone is so excited to play as the weekend comes around, having watched the best female footballers play throughout the week.
"So, it will be the same again for the League Cup final this weekend. Everyone is really, really excited to play, and playing Maitland as well. They're an incredible team to play. They play a similar style to us, so I think it will be a good display of local, grassroots football."
The 33-year-old attacking player is relishing the support being shown to female football with the national spotlight on the Matildas, who play Denmark in the round of 16 knock-out phase in Sydney on Monday night.
"I've been playing since I was nine years old, and it's so good to see people who don't even play football or have family members that play talking about female football and the World Cup and the incredible results and how the Matildas have done," Hall said.
"It used to be just the mad football fans that would know what's happening for our Matildas."
Maitland and Olympic have played three times in NPLW this year for one win each and a draw in their last exchange.
Olympic jumped ahead of their League Cup final counterparts and into second spot last weekend with a 3-1 win against New Lambton while the Magpies slipped to third following a loss to leaders Broadmeadow.
"We're absolutely keen to take home some silverware," Hall said.
"The premiership may be out of our reach as we head towards semi-finals, but we've been playing some really quality football and are not satisfied so much with a few results we've had lately.
"So, there's a lot of motivation to go out and win some silverware this weekend.
"We are very similar sides. We both can score goals, so I think it will be just that concentration and lack of mistakes defensively and in transition where the game will be won or lost."
Renee Valentine is a sports journalist with more than 20 years of experience in Newcastle. She is passionate about increasing the visibility of sportswomen in the media.
