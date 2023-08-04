Newcastle Herald
Home/Sport/Racing

Clayton Harmey tips improvement from Next To Me in Menangle final

Craig Kerry
By Craig Kerry
Updated August 4 2023 - 2:14pm, first published 1:36pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Clayton Harmey.
Clayton Harmey.

Cessnock trainer Clayton Harmey expects Next To Me to improve from his second place in his Newcastle heat when he contests a Waratah series final at Menangle on Saturday night.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Craig Kerry

Craig Kerry

Sports reporter, Newcastle Herald

Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.

More from Racing
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.