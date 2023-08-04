Clayton Harmey tips improvement from Next To Me in Menangle final

Cessnock trainer Clayton Harmey expects Next To Me to improve from his second place in his Newcastle heat when he contests a Waratah series final at Menangle on Saturday night.
Next To Me raced in the one-one but couldn't catch Steve Kilroy-trained leader J R Bromac last week, going down by a metre. The pair meet again in the $25,500 final and Harmey believed Next To Me would perform better.
"I'm not making an excuse, he beat me fair and square, but I had a few setbacks with my fella and he did a good job to come second," Harmey said of the heat.
"[Next To Me] had that easy run at Tamworth, then I gave him the weekend off. I went to hobble him on the Tuesday and had a little incident where I couldn't work him.
"He went into that race with just jogging that week. I was hoping I would have won just on ability, but he just got beat. It was a good run though. They went 54 and he was hitting the line good.
"He'll be heaps better. I trained him this week with Roclea Image, who ran third in the fast class there last week and went 1.53. I brought him up to speed.
"The [seven] barrier is going to be a bit difficult but I'm pretty happy with him. He'll run a good race."
J R Bromac has gate five, while Tygar, for Louth Park trainer Melanie Elder, has the six.
MORE IN SPORT:
To see more stories and read today's paper download the Newcastle Herald news app here.
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.