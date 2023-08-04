Mark Davidson hunting luck for Fat Boy's dogs in NSW Sprint heats

Brandy Hill trainer Mark Davidson will be hoping for luck in running for Fat Boy's Dream and Fat Boy's Charm when they take on class opposition in NSW heats of the National Sprint Championship (520 metres) at Wentworth Park on Saturday night.
Fat Boy's Charm has box seven in heat one, which also features Simply Limelight from the eight. Fat Boy's Dream has box four in heat two, which has group 1 winner Wyndra All Class in the seven.
"The Charm, he probably wants the inside, but he's been in good form racing in the free-for-alls," Davidson said of the wide draw.
"He's had two wins and two seconds in his last four, but these are probably just another level up from him.
"Dream, it won't worry her [in the four], she goes pretty straight.
"She had a fair bit of time off and she's come back and been up and down. She did make a race of it against Simply Limelight and Wyndra All Class in her last start at Wenty.
"It's a pretty handy race, but she will put herself there. She came out well there the other day but those two were just too good for her.
"They probably need a scrimmage to make it through."
Branxton trainer Lindsay Davis has a chance with Kingsbrae Demon, which has box two in heat three.
Davidson's best chance on the night is Be In Touch in the opening race (520m) from box four.
"He's won his last two over the 600," he said.
"He's a chance. He can break 30 [seconds] and he's been going well. The one [Miss Charlotte] has some pace so if he can lob next to it, he might be too strong for them late."
The Gardens has a 12-race program on the night, starting at 7.13.
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
