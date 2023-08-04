Jason Deamer expecting strong return from Hard To Say at Rosehill

Newcastle trainer Jason Deamer believes Hard To Say has returned a more relaxed horse and is primed to resume well at Rosehill on Saturday in the Midway Handicap.
The Exceed And Excel four-year-old was a $5.50 TAB favourite on Friday in an open field for the 1100-metre benchmark 72 handicap after the scratching of well-fancied Dancing Alone.
Hard To Say, which has two wins from 12 starts, has not raced for 22 weeks and resumes off two trials.
The most recent hit-out was an easy victory at Wyong over 1000m with Zac Lloyd riding on July 10. The newly crowned champion Sydney apprentice, who still has a 1.5kg claim, will be aboard again on Saturday.
Deamer said the draw in 11 was his only concern with Hard To Say, which was sixth in his first attempt at city Midway grade in February.
"We gave him a bit of a decent break," Deamer said.
"He'd had a long preparation and had been up and down the freeway [to Queensland] a few times.
"He has come back a bit better, a bit more relaxed and switched on. He's always had a bit of ability, but he sometimes just wanted to overdo things.
"He just probably needs a little bit of luck from the barrier. It's a bit tricky but hopefully they run along and spread them out."
Hard To Say won his maiden at Wyong (1100m) first-up from a let-up and gelding operation last November. His other victory came over 1000m at the Sunshine Coast.
Newcastle trainer Nathan Doyle has Xpresso and Super Bright as genuine chances in Saturday's race.
On Friday, Hunter jockey Andrew Gibbons took $17 chance Attractable to victory in the $150,000 Coffs Harbour Cup (1600m) for Wyong trainer Sara Ryan.
From gate nine, Gibbons raced Attractable outside leader Stonecoat before taking him to the front approaching the 200m mark. He held on by half a length from favourite King Of The Castle to earn eligibility for the $3 million Big Dance in November.
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
