ROOKIE Hunter Wildfires fullback Ethan Morgan feels like he has been cramming for a university exam in the lead-up to Saturday's Shute Shield final-round encounter with Norths at North Sydney Oval.
Any preparation is more than the Welsh 21-year-old had for his Shute Shield debut.
Morgan was walking off the field at half-time in second grade against West Harbour last round when told that first-grade centre Ueta Tufaga had strained his hamstring in warm-up.
Nate De Thierry moved to inside centre and Morgan, a fly-half, was pitched in at fullback.
The Wildfires didn't miss a beat and overpowered West Harbour 31-26 to secure a historic play-off berth.
"I didn't have much time to prepare," Morgan said. "Adrenaline kept me going."
Morgan will again deputise at the back as the Wildfires shoot for a win over competition leaders Norths and potentially climb to third place for the play-offs.
"There has been more homework this week," Morgan said. "I have been playing 10 for seconds. The game prep is a lot different playing 15 in firsts. I have been watching Norths and what they are like kicking-wise and attacking wise.
"Do they kick to compete for the ball. If they do kick long, where is the space going to be? Is it two passes or do you attack straight back down the blindside looking for lazy forwards?
"Norths are very much a running side. They run edge to edge. There is going to be a lot of running for our back three - me and the wingers."
De Thierry (cork) has joined Tufaga (hamstring) on the sidelines, forcing a reshuffle. Tom Watson moves in a spot to inside centre and Alex Pohla returns at 13.
In the forwards, Morgan Inness starts at openside breakaway in place of Donny Freeman, who has joined the Western Force.
Morgan has represented Wales under-18s, was a part of the Bath academy and played first grade for Cardiff Met University in the Welsh Championship before arriving in Newcastle in May.
The bleach-haired livewire is not a typical Welsh playmaker.
"Welsh and English rugby is very much - hit-up, kick," Morgan said. "That's not me. I want to play running rugby and the southern hemisphere is exactly that. That is why I made the move out here.
"Coming in at the fifth round was pretty tough. I just had to be confident and back my skills. It is paying off."
Morgan is also an accomplished goal-kicker and Wildfires coach Scott Coleman expects the 21-year-old to provide X-factor in what shapes as an audition for the semi-finals.
"He is an excitement machine," Coleman said. "He has a good kicking game but his biggest assets are speed and space awareness."
Coleman is treating the clash like a final. The Wildfires beat Norths 29-5 at home in round seven.
Since then, the Shoremen have won nine of the past 10 to sit top of the table on 62 points alongside Randwick.
The Wildfires are fourth on 55 points and could jump above Eastwood (57 points), who are away to Manly (55 points).
James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.
James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.