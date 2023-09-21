"I know that there are no second chances," he says, "One of the camera operators at work, when my dad passed away, said something that has stuck in my brain - that the most valuable thing dad ever gave us was time. He didn't buy a car when I turned 18 or a skateboard when I turned 12; we don't remember possessions. You don't remember any of that, except that he coached your team when you were seven years old and he came to watch you in the school play."