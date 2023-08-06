LIKE many things, veterinary care may seem less than essential until it is required. Yet given the status pets attain in many households, it is a service that has become more and more crucial to a growing number of people's daily lives.
This masthead has documented the boom in dog numbers alone during the pandemic years, as reflected in official microchipping statistics. Lake Macquarie boasts one of the state's largest dog populations. That is not to mention cats and the menagerie of other animals that enliven our lives.
The pact between human and animal is a simple one built on care and companionship. But there is a growing indication that animals requiring medical attention are playing roulette due to forces far beyond their comprehension.
The veterinary industry is facing shortfalls, which in turn create a domino effect. A missing staff member's workload falls to other employees, who in turn find themselves overworked and move on, which adds to the burden on those left behind.
While the idea of working with animals may appeal to many of us on the surface, unfortunately there is a tragic side to veterinary practice. Australian website Vetvoice argued in 2020 that veterinarians are at four times the risk of the general public to take their own lives amid pressures including long hours, staff shortages, managing client expectations and the fiscal pressures that can limit the options for treatment.
The fact regional and rural areas are feeling the brunt of the shortage will surprise few who have lived in those communities for long periods of time. The same has been true of doctors in the past. When jobs are scarce, there is less reason to head further afield from areas where people have lived or studied previously.
The fact regional and rural areas are feeling the brunt of the shortage will surprise few who have lived in those communities-
Yet in veterinary practice, it is rural areas that have the most specific needs around large animals and livestock. Life in cities is in large part possible only through the contribution of those on the land, which builds the pressure upon governments to ensure there are adequate incentives to keep essential services available further afield.
Those in the industry are already doing their part. Broadmeadow's Animal Referral and Emergency Centre (AREC) has shifted its focus to after-hours care and closed during business hours in recent months to maintain urgent care. Ultimately, systemic issues must be dealt with far beyond the front lines that are more than occupying those already at work there.
AREC founder David Tabrett said there was a reasonable network of vets covering from Tea Gardens Hawks Nest to Dungog and through to Singleton, but "largely that's at the expense of their own time, health and their families". Whether government or regulatory intervention can solve the problem is likely a question for the upcoming parliamentary inquiry into the veterinary shortages. While solutions today will not bring immediate relief, it's clear that minutes matter in emergencies.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.