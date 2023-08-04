Knights coach Adam O'Brien staying focused on the finals frontier

KNIGHTS coach Adam O'Brien hopes his results will speak for themselves come the end of the season.
Amid ongoing speculation about his job security, O'Brien has steered Newcastle to four wins in a row - a streak they plan to extend in Perth on Saturday when they clash with the Dolphins.
A fifth successive victory could potentially lift Newcastle into the top eight, if other round-23 results fall in their favour, with four further preliminary rounds before the play-offs.
If the Knights qualify for the post-season, it will be the third time in O'Brien's four-year tenure. Premiership winners Mal Reilly and Michael Hagan are the only other coaches to have taken Newcastle to three or more finals series.
Yet reports surfaced this week - and were subsequently dismissed by Knights CEO Philip Gardner - that the club had approached Justin Holbrook, the latest in a long line of coaches linked to Newcastle including Paul McGregor, Josh Hannay, John Morris and Des Hasler.
O'Brien, who is contracted until the end of next season, is doing is best to ignore the background noise and focus on securing two crucial competition points.
"At the end of the day, the club will do what is in the club's best interests," O'Brien told the Newcastle Herald.
"The club is bigger than any individual. All I can control is doing my bit to help the team win footy games, and hopefully that is enough reason to keep me around."
O'Brien was disappointed about some "misreporting", insisting: "At no stage did I instruct anyone to go in and ask [the club] for an extension."
"I can't let it get to me," he added. "I just need to focus on my role within the team, because they're doing theirs."
His job this week has been to conjure up a win against the Dolphins that could potentially springboard Newcastle into the top eight.
"We're not too worried about other results," O'Brien said. "We just want to take make sure that we're continuing to build our footy."
Knights skipper Kalyn Ponga will line up against the Dolphins for the first time, after knocking back an offer last year to join Wayne Bennett at the NRL's newest franchise.
"Kalyn made his decision because he believed in the direction of the club," O'Brien said.
"He wanted to be a part of that and help in creating that ... his commitment to that cause, right back to before November 1, has been first-class."
