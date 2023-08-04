Knights NRLW forward Caitlan Johnston reckons Newcastle's first loss last week will prove a blessing in disguise for the reigning premiers as they prepare for a grand-final replay against Parramatta on Sunday.
The Knights, who won their maiden title last season, beating the Eels 32-12, suffered a 31-20 defeat to North Queensland last start, beaten by a spirited Cowboys outfit in Sydney.
It was the side's first loss since round four last season, and perhaps the first example of them being hunted as the defending champs.
The Cowboys had lost their opening game, and as a new side featuring multiple former Knights players, were clearly desperate to knock off Newcastle.
"There's a big focus on us to go back-to-back, but I think for us taking that loss on the weekend was something that we kind of needed," Johnston said.
"We're going to bounce back pretty strong from that.
"We've learned a lot from our actions and I'm hoping that we'll succeed this weekend."
The Eels, who made a surprise run to last year's decider - finishing the regular season fourth and scraping into the finals with just one win - have lost their opening two games this season.
They've been heavily beaten by the Tigers (36-8) and Dragons (38-12), who the Knights beat 32-16 in round one.
Johnston said it would be an "interesting" match-up, with skipper Hannah Southwell returning at lock, but the two sides have far different line-ups in 2023.
Johnston herself has made a switch this campaign, shifting to the back-row despite winning a World Cup last year playing front-row for Australia.
"I played a bit of it last year, I played a bit of it in my juniors and I did speak to [coach] Ron [Griffiths] about playing second-row," the Windale Eagles junior said.
"I'm taking a little while to adapt to it, but I think there's nothing I can't do."
Johnston said while there wasn't one particular reason for the change, the club's recruitment of props Rima Butler and Viena Tinao had likely played a part.
"We obviously, over the off-season, brought a lot of forwards here," she said.
"I was kind of a versatile player who could play on the edge, had a bit of ball-skills, so I think that might have been what Ron seen and just thought that might be a change for me.
"It makes me 100 per cent comfortable having them in the middle, being the enforcement, and having me on the edge just being that little bit of havoc to the half.
"But there's nothing I think those girls can't do either.
"Nothing different to a front-rower's position, you're either running at the nine or a half.
"It's obviously being a bit more wider in attack, and in defence pretty much standing where I normally stand as a front-rower.
"But I don't mind running at a halfback."
Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, covering mainly local government and transport. Max mostly reports on the Newcastle Knights, but also covers a mix of local sport.
Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, covering mainly local government and transport. Max mostly reports on the Newcastle Knights, but also covers a mix of local sport.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.