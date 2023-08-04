Newcastle Herald
Home/Newsletters/Knights Email List

Knights NRLW forward Caitlan Johnston finds positives in first loss

MM
By Max McKinney
August 5 2023 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Caitlan Johnson. Picture by Marina Neil
Caitlan Johnson. Picture by Marina Neil

Knights NRLW forward Caitlan Johnston reckons Newcastle's first loss last week will prove a blessing in disguise for the reigning premiers as they prepare for a grand-final replay against Parramatta on Sunday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Max McKinney

Journalist at Newcastle Herald

Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, covering mainly local government and transport. Max mostly reports on the Newcastle Knights, but also covers a mix of local sport.

Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.