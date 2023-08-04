Neither team is fussed on claiming the minor premiership.
It's finishing in first place, and securing a clearer path to the grand final, that they're more interested in.
Cardiff Hawks and Newcastle City Blues, equal Men's Black Diamond Cup leaders, head into today's clash at Pasterfield Sports Complex with plenty to play for.
The two sides sit on 44 competition points, City (242%) slightly ahead of Cardiff (202%) on for-and-against.
But third-placed Terrigal Avoca (241%) and fourth-placed reigning premiers Killarney Vale (215%), who also meet today, sit just one win behind on 40 points.
The Central Coast sides have an extra game to play on the run home, leaving the door ajar for albeit unlikely rise to first place.
City coach Mitch Knight reckons if Terrigal-Avoca win today, it could go down to the wire.
But he is more focused on making sure City do all they can to secure top spot.
"We couldn't care less about the minor premiership," Knight admitted.
"But we care about the ladder position. If we finish first, it means we've got a bye the first week of the finals and second week of the finals we're at No.1 Sportsground.
"If we lose that, we get another chance at No.1 Sportsground. If we win it, we're straight through to the grand final at No.1 Sportsground.
"If we don't finish top, it means we have to play away at Adelaide Street Oval or Max McMahon Oval. If we lose that, we'd have to go back to Adelaide Street again.
"Ideally, we win this weekend and just play at No.1 the rest of the year."
Fresh from last weekend off, when the club celebrated its 140th anniversary with a dinner that featured Brendan Fevola as a guest speaker, the Blues will be out to get one back on Cardiff after the Hawks claimed a 51-45 win at No.1 Sportsground in May.
In that round-six game, City lost Max Quinlan (head knock) and Harrison Selkirk (collarbone) in the second quarter, after which Cardiff shot ahead.
Selkirk is yet to return and looks set to be ruled out for the season, joining Jack Woodhams (shoulder).
Cardiff, meanwhile, are aiming to bounce back from a 109-53 defeat to Terrigal Avoca last round. The loss ended the Hawks' run of 10 wins.
"We were just outplayed," Hawks coach Danny Priest said. "We ended up losing Zach Hopper to an ACL injury as well, so we've lost him for the year now. Everything that could of gone wrong, went wrong."
The Hawks are also without Matt Vukovich (head knock) and Dave O'Donnell today, but Pat Delaney and Tom Lashlie, who plays his 100th game, return.
In the other game, Warners Bay host The Entrance-Bateau Bay. In women's fixtures, leaders Killarney Vale take on third-placed Terrigal Avoca, while fourth-placed Cardiff host City. Lake Macquarie are at home to Singleton.
Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, covering mainly local government and transport. Max mostly reports on the Newcastle Knights, but also covers a mix of local sport.
