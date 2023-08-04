A HOME has been destroyed and more than 20 people were forced to evacuate after a fierce blaze erupted inside a Hamilton South unit on Friday.
Fire and Rescue NSW (FRNSW) crews rushed to respond to reports a second-storey flat was on fire after emergency calls for help about 10am on Friday.
Firefighters gained entry to the burning unit, releasing two dogs when the door was opened, and conducted a search and rescue mission.
No one was home at the unit at the time, a FRNSW spokesperson confirmed.
More than 20 nearby residents were evacuated from the three-storey complex while firefighters worked to extinguish the blaze, but no one was reported injured.
Fire crews managed to stop the flames from spreading to neighbouring units, and residents were allowed to return home after the fire was put out.
It took five fire trucks from multiple Newcastle stations, about 30 firefighters, and the support of an aerial firefighting cherrypicker to douse the flames.
"The cause at this stage is undetermined," a FRNSW spokesperson said.
"Fire investigators will be visiting the site."
Police officers and ambulance paramedics were also tasked to the scene as part of the emergency response.
Journalist at the Newcastle Herald.
