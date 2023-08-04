Newcastle Herald
Hamilton South unit destroyed by fire

Anna Falkenmire
By Anna Falkenmire
Updated August 4 2023 - 4:33pm, first published 3:40pm
More than 30 firefighters were tasked to the scene.
More than 30 firefighters were tasked to the scene. File picture

A HOME has been destroyed and more than 20 people were forced to evacuate after a fierce blaze erupted inside a Hamilton South unit on Friday.

