The fallout from coaching drama at The Entrance continues one week out from a maiden Newcastle Rugby League finals appearance with players fronting the club's committee.
Outgoing mentor Jamy Forbes, who has a long-time association with the Tigers and returned last year, fears a decision to replace him in 2024 could "undo everything we've done over almost two seasons".
Forbes put his hand up to continue and interviewed along with assistant Ben O'Connell but they were told by the Tigers recently their services were no longer required beyond this campaign.
"Just disappointed more than anything," Forbes told the Newcastle Herald on Friday.
"I think we're just disillusioned with it all and, after this week, we have concerns about the future of the club."
The fourth-placed Entrance (24 points) host minor premiers Maitland (32) at EDSACC Oval on Sunday, less than 72 hours after concerned players met with some of the club's decision makers.
"At the end of the day, hopefully they [players] can refocus and get the job done," Forbes said.
When asked if he considered walking away in light of the announcement, Forbes answered: "I wouldn't do it to the boys" and "I've had so much support".
Tigers trio Jake Woods, Mao Uta and Jacob Kernick will miss this weekend with local junior Logan Sipple poised to debut.
Forbes says "there wasn't too much point risking those guys" with The Entrance, who joined Newcastle RL in 2021, likely staying on course for an elimination semi next weekend.
All three of Sunday's last-round encounters will have a bearing on the top-five rankings with just two points separating second to fifth on the competition ladder.
Souths (26) are at home to Northern Hawks, Cessnock (25) visit Central and Wyong (24) have the bye.
Saturday's double has no bearing on play-offs with Lakes hosting Kurri Kurri and Macquarie away to Wests.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald.
